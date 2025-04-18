Vasai diamond trader gets life sentence for killing live-in partner and her son

MUMBAI: The Vasai sessions court on Wednesday sentenced diamond trader Kiran Makwana, 47, to life imprisonment for murdering his live-in partner, Sonali Chemburkar and her son Kunal Chemburkar in 2015 at their house in Vasai East. (Shutterstock)

According to the prosecution, Makwana’s wife had parted ways with him due to his extra-marital affair with Sonali Chemburkar. Makwana, along with his children from his first marriage, Janhvi and Laksh, moved in with Sonali and her son Kunal from her previous relationship. Disturbances started building up between the two after Sonali allegedly didn’t treat his children well and they decided to live with their mother. This resulted in regular arguments between the two.

In one such argument on October 16, 2015, the accused attacked Sonali with a hammer and later stabbed her multiple times. Kunal woke up to the incident and intervened to defend his mother when he too was stabbed resulting in his death. After Sonali and Kunal died on the spot, Makwana attempted to take his life by slitting his wrist.However, he later allegedly confessed the crime at Tulinj police station. A case was registered and he was arrested on murder charges. The investigation revealed that Sonali had suffered 19 external and seven internal injuries while Kunal was stabbed by the accused at least seven times.

At the trial, the accused claimed that some unidentified people assaulted Sonali and Kunal. He further mentioned that he was injured in an attempt to save the two. The claim was rejected by the court.

Public prosecutor JR Patil had sought death penalty for the convict, claiming that it was a case of a double murder. After acknowledging the evidences of the seized knife and Makwana’s statements with the police, and the circumstantial evidences from the crime scene, the additional sessions judge, SV Khongal said that it was not a rarest of rare cases and passed a judgement sentencing Makwana to lifetime imprisonment along with a fine of ₹10,000.