VB-GRAM G will close the doors to corruption: Keshav Maurya

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) or VB-GRAM G will close the doors to corruption. Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at the programme organised on the eve of the 139th anniversary of the first meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, in Prayagraj, on Wednesday (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

He added that the new Act has been created under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chauhan. This is a historic step, and in the coming times, there will be smart villages just like smart cities.

Maurya was on a day-long visit to the city and to attend a special programme held on the eve of the 139th anniversary of the first meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

On being questioned about Akhilesh Yadav’s allegation that there was a conspiracy to abolish MNREGA by changing its name, Maurya said that Akhilesh Yadav’s health was not good after losing the Bihar elections and he should get treatment.

Regarding the question of voters’ names being removed from the electoral roll in the SIR (Special Intensive Revision), he said that names have not been removed and there was a month’s time to add them. If anyone’s name has been removed from the list, they can fill out Form 6 and get their name added to the voter list, he added.

While gracing a special programme as chief guest held on the eve of the 139th anniversary of the first meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, at Chandrashekhar Azad Park on Wednesday, Maurya said that the city held a unique place in every era of history. From the Magh Mela and Kumbh Mela to the ashram of Maharishi Bharadwaj, Asia’s largest high court, Anand Bhawan, the Public Service Commission, Allahabad University, and Shringverpur Dham—Prayagraj is a city of immense cultural and historical significance.

He recalled the sacrifices of countless freedom fighters who laid down their lives for India’s independence, enabling us to breathe freely today. He highlighted that the first meeting of the Legislative Assembly was convened here on January 8, 1887, with nine members—five British and four Indians—and several subsequent meetings were also held in the city..

On this occasion, he inaugurated the “Pride Awareness Program” at the Public Library in Chandrashekhar Azad Park by lighting the ceremonial lamp. The deputy CM also distributed keys to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, handed over cheques through the District Mission Management Unit besides presenting school bags and sponsorship certificates to school children.

The deputy CM urged elected representatives of Prayagraj to prepare a comprehensive development roadmap, reflecting on what Prayagraj was, what it is today, and what it should become in the future. He assured that the coffers of the double-engine government remain open for the city’s all-round development.

He also shared updates on major infrastructure projects, including the upcoming six-lane bridge, proposed bridges over the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, and the ongoing construction of the ring road.

During his day-long visit, the dy-CM also inaugurated the three-day Ramayana Mela, organised under the aegis of the All India Ramayana Mela Committee, Prayagraj, at Shri Katra Ramlila Committee premises. On the occasion he said that there was a need to make the Katra Ramlila temple even more grand and magnificent, and assured that he was always ready to provide necessary support for its beautification.

The Dy CM also inspected the ring road connecting Naini to Jhunsi and the bridge under construction over the Ganga. He enquired from the executing agency regarding the progress, quality, and safety standards of the work and instructed them to complete the project on time and with high quality. He also instructed the NHAI officials to regularly inspect the quality of the work and emphasised that there should be no compromise on the quality of the work.