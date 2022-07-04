Veggies, biofertilizers distributed to farmers to boost organic vegetable production

Best varieties of vegetables including palak, chaurai, nenua, taruyi, lauki and kohara and bio fertilisers were distributed among the farmers for producing vegetables at kitchen gardens or rooftops, during a farmer meeting and training programme organised at Bahdurpur village in Chaubepur area on Monday.

The programme was organised by Dr Jay Prakash Verma, senior assistant professor, Institute of Environment and Sustainable Development, BHU, under the department of science and technology (DST) sponsored project entitled “Developing low-cost technology for organic vegetable production through vertical farming”.

The programme was aimed at encouraging farmers to produce chemical-free vegetables including green leafy vegetables, which are immuno-booster and micronutrient-rich food.

For the past 15 years, Dr Verma has been conducting research on biofertilizers, bio-decomposer, bio-controlling agents, plant growth-promoting rhizobacteria (PGPR), and endophytes to develop potential microbial inoculants for multiple crop production of Uttar Pradesh. Dr Verma and his team collected rhizosphere soils from Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Chanduauli, Varanasi, Allahabad, Sonbhadra, Lucknow, Pratapgarh, Meerut, Balllia, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur and other places and isolated soil microbes.

After isolation, the plant growth-promoting properties were evaluated for developing efficient and indigenous microbial inoculants as potential biofertilizers for multiple crop production. Dr Verma talked about kitchen gardening and composting of kitchen waste to convert compost and using it for vegetable production at own garden or in any plastic tub in a vertical way to produce maximum vegetable and green leafy vegetables under a vertical farming setup. By this, the farmers can grow vegetables at home as well as in fields.