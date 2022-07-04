Veggies, biofertilizers distributed to farmers to boost organic vegetable production
Best varieties of vegetables including palak, chaurai, nenua, taruyi, lauki and kohara and bio fertilisers were distributed among the farmers for producing vegetables at kitchen gardens or rooftops, during a farmer meeting and training programme organised at Bahdurpur village in Chaubepur area on Monday.
The programme was organised by Dr Jay Prakash Verma, senior assistant professor, Institute of Environment and Sustainable Development, BHU, under the department of science and technology (DST) sponsored project entitled “Developing low-cost technology for organic vegetable production through vertical farming”.
The programme was aimed at encouraging farmers to produce chemical-free vegetables including green leafy vegetables, which are immuno-booster and micronutrient-rich food.
For the past 15 years, Dr Verma has been conducting research on biofertilizers, bio-decomposer, bio-controlling agents, plant growth-promoting rhizobacteria (PGPR), and endophytes to develop potential microbial inoculants for multiple crop production of Uttar Pradesh. Dr Verma and his team collected rhizosphere soils from Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Chanduauli, Varanasi, Allahabad, Sonbhadra, Lucknow, Pratapgarh, Meerut, Balllia, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur and other places and isolated soil microbes.
After isolation, the plant growth-promoting properties were evaluated for developing efficient and indigenous microbial inoculants as potential biofertilizers for multiple crop production. Dr Verma talked about kitchen gardening and composting of kitchen waste to convert compost and using it for vegetable production at own garden or in any plastic tub in a vertical way to produce maximum vegetable and green leafy vegetables under a vertical farming setup. By this, the farmers can grow vegetables at home as well as in fields.
-
Over 70 lakh saplings to be planted in Prayagraj from today
District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri is personally monitoring the initiative and recently took a meeting at Sangam auditorium on July 1 regarding the preparations for the plantation programme. As per the plan, the campaign will start on July 5. After this, on July 6, 5.06 lakh saplings will be planted. As many as 10.12 lakh saplings will be planted on Independence Day (August 15).
-
LMC defers plan to impose fines on single-use plastic users
Lucknow Municipal Corporation has decided not to impose the fine and instead give some more time to those who are caught with polythene and single-use plastic in the city. The LMC officials said that most of the small street vendors or shopkeepers and traders who are caught with single-use plastic are unaware of strict penalties in case they violate the ban on single-use plastic. Presently, the LMC is only warning the defaulters.
-
Second captured tiger in Dudhwa released back into jungle
The tiger that was captured by the forest department on June 28 from Kheratiya village in the buffer zone area of Dudhwa forest was eventually released back into the deep jungle, away from the human population, on late Monday night. The tiger got trapped in a special operation that was launched to catch the man-eater big cat that had killed around six people within 45 days.
-
One more arrested for June 10 Atala violence; count reaches 106
The Prayagraj police have arrested one more person for Imran's alleged involvement in the June 10 violence in Atala and adjoining areas of Prayagraj. With this, number of those arrested in connection with the violence has gone up to 106. Police said Imran had also updated his WhatsApp status in support of countrywide bandh on June 10. Imran was added in a WhatsApp group run by a madarsa student who supported the bandh.
-
Governor unhappy over preparations made by AKTU for NAAC grading
Governor Anandiben Patel has expressed displeasure over the preparation made by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow for NAAC grading and asked the varsity officials to “improve presentation by working with team spirit”. The AKTU is preparing for the first time to get grading from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council. Patel asked the university to prepare properly to obtain highest grade in NAAC evaluation.
