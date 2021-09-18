Vet varsity celebrates World Ozone Day

World Ozone Day was celebrated at the Centre for One Health, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

The event was held under the ICAR- Institutional Development Plan-National Agricultural Higher Education Project (IDP-NAHEP). More than 90 participants including, students and faculty joined this event.

Randhir Singh, co-organising secretary and professor of Centre for One Health, welcomed Lakhvir Kaur Dhaliwal, professor, agricultural meteorology, department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University.

During her expert talk, she spoke about ‘Depletion and protection of ozone layer’.

Dhaliwal discussed different factors responsible for the depletion of the ozone layer.

She mentioned that in addition to the effect on the environment, UV rays are also harmful to marine life. She suggested ways to prevent further depletion of the ozone layer depletion. She addressed the attendees’ queries during the question-answer session.

SPS Ghuman, principal investigator -IDP, and Dean, College of Veterinary Science, appreciated the efforts of the faculty, Centre for One Health.

Rajnish Sharma, co-organising secretary, extended the vote of thanks.