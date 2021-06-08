Home / Cities / Others / Video of youth being stripped, thrashed goes viral, FIR lodged
Video of youth being stripped, thrashed goes viral, FIR lodged

: A video that went viral on social media on Monday night showed a youth being thrashed with sticks, tortured and forced to take off his clothes at Beli Kachhar area under Cantonment police station on June 4
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 11:40 PM IST

SSP Sarvshrestha Tripathi said an FIR had been lodged in this connection and raids were being carried out to arrest the assailants seen in the video. Primary investigations have revealed that the incident took place on June 4 and was fallout of an earlier clash between two groups on May 31, he added.

The video showed that a youth in scanty clothes was being assaulted by some persons with sticks who were using abusive words. The victim in the video was seen asking for mercy but the assailants kicked him on his face and pinned him to the ground.

The accused then forcibly removed his undergarments as well and assaulted him even as the victim desperately pleaded for mercy. In the video, the victim was heard referring to the assailants as Sonu and Imran while assailants were heard dropping names of Rajapur and Beli localities in the video.

