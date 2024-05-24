Video shows watchman getting massage from girl students; probe on

LUCKNOW A purported video of a watchman getting a facial massage from girl students and later dancing with them at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalay (KGBV) in UP’s Shamli district has gone viral on social media, causing outrage in the district. “A preliminary inquiry suggests that the video was recorded two years ago. Departmental probe will be initiated, and strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty. The contracts of the culprits will be terminated,” said the BSA. (Pic for representation)

KGBVs are residential schools meant for poor girls living in backward areas.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Basic shiksha adhikari Komal Sangwan said the watchman, Ashok, has been booked under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and Pocso Act. The contractual watchman has also been terminated from service while the police are investigating the case.

“A preliminary inquiry suggests that the video was recorded two years ago. Departmental probe will be initiated, and strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty. The contracts of the culprits will be terminated,” she said.

In the purported video, the girl students are also seen being made to do other work including sweeping. When contacted, the BSA said the sweeping part does not hold much water as it was done as part of Swachhta Pakhwara cleanliness fortnight

After the matter came to light, the BSA handed over the investigation of the matter to the block education officer. Students from classes 6 to 8 stay in the hostel of the Kasturba Gandhi Girls’ Residential School of Shamli.