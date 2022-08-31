Vidhie moves CBI court, wants to reside with her mother, Indrani Mukerjea in Mumbai
MumbaiVidhie Mukerjea on Thursday approached the special CBI court seeking permission to stay with her mother Indrani Mukerjea, an accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, in order to look after Mukerjea who suffers from an irreversible neurological condition.
“To be able to reside with one’s own mother, to take care of one’s ailing mother and to be taken care of by one’s mother, is a fundamental right of any child,” Vidhie said in her plea, filed through her lawyer Ranjeet Sangle, who also represents Indrani.
The petition claimed that Indrani suffers from cerebral ischemia, a condition in which blood flow to the brain is compromised.
Vidhie is Indrani’s youngest daughter from her second marriage to Sanjeev Khanna, and Bora’s half-sister. She is one of the witnesses in Bora’s murder case, in which Khanna, one of the other accused, received bail in June. Indrani, Khanna, and their driver Shyamvar Rai, are accused of murdering Bora, who was Indrani’s daughter from a previous first marriage. Indrani’s former husband, Peter Mukerjea, was also one of the accused in the case. Indrani was arrested in August 2015 and received bail in May this year. The trial court however restrained Indrani from any contact with witnesses in the case.
Vidhie is yet to depose before the special court, thus necessitating her plea. The court has sought the CBI’s response and posted the matter for hearing to September 7.
Vidhie, currently in London, is scheduled to return to Mumbai on September 10. She has urged the court to allow her to stay with her mother when she returns. “If allowed, the Applicant would be residing with her mother for the first time in seven years and has got great emotional significance for the Applicant,” her plea read.
“Applicant’s (Vidhie) mother is suffering from irreversible cerebral ischemia, she is frail and requires proper personal and medical care, which the Applicant would like to provide to the best of her ability and time. The Applicant’s mother has no family, apart from the Applicant, in Mumbai.”
“The Applicant was a minor when her mother was arrested in 2015 and has been deprived of her mother’s companionship, love and warmth since the day of her arrest and has not been with her for the last seven years. This has seriously affected the emotional wellbeing of the Applicant. The Applicant is now finding it extremely difficult to cope with the separation and hence she is desirous of being able to freely communicate and live with her mother as and when she wishes to,” Vidhie’s plea stated.
