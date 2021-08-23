Home / Cities / Others / Vij hospitalised as his oxygen levels drop
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar visiting home minister Anil Vij at PGIMER on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar visiting home minister Anil Vij at PGIMER on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
others

Vij hospitalised as his oxygen levels drop

As per official sources from PGIMER, his oxygen levels had dropped to dangerous levels. He had complained of breathlessness and is undergoing treatment under head of pulmonary department.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 02:50 AM IST

Home minister Anil Vij was admitted to Post Graduate Institute Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, around 4:30pm on Sunday.

As per official sources from PGIMER, his oxygen levels had dropped to dangerous levels. He had complained of breathlessness and is undergoing treatment under head of pulmonary department.

People close to him said that he was taken to the hospital by his family members as there was no significant improvement in O2 levels and he was to undergo some medical tests too.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.