Vij hospitalised as his oxygen levels drop

Home minister Anil Vij was admitted to Post Graduate Institute Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, around 4:30pm on Sunday.

As per official sources from PGIMER, his oxygen levels had dropped to dangerous levels. He had complained of breathlessness and is undergoing treatment under head of pulmonary department.

People close to him said that he was taken to the hospital by his family members as there was no significant improvement in O2 levels and he was to undergo some medical tests too.