Village head shot dead over election rivalry in Baghpat

A village head was shot dead and another person injured when two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on them in Sirsali village in Baraut, Baghpat on Wednesday, police said on Thursday. Village head Dharmendra Tomar (FILE PHOTO)

Village head Dharmendra Tomar was allegedly shot dead in an attack linked to the upcoming village elections. While, Vineet Singh, son of a retired sub-inspector, was injured while attempting to stop the attackers, they added.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Suraj Kumar Rai stated that two assailants came to Sirsali village on a motorcycle and opened indiscriminate fire on village head Dharmendra Tomar, who was playing cards at a person’s house in the village.

The eyewitnesses said, the assailants, identified as history-sheeter Ayush and an accomplice, arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at Tomar with country-made pistols. He was hit by four bullets in the shoulder and waist, while Vineet, who tried to apprehend the attackers, sustained two gunshot wounds.

While fleeing, brandishing their weapons, Ayush reportedly declared that he would be contesting the next village elections and intimidated anyone who dared to go against him.

On receiving the information, additional SP Narendra Pratap Singh and other top police officers reached the spot in the village and inquired about the matter. “The injured were immediately admitted to Meerut Hospital, where the village head died during treatment. The condition of the other injured remains critical,” added SP Rai.

Dharmendra’s postmortem is scheduled for Thursday at Meerut Medical College.

Villagers allege that Ayush, recently out on bail from Haridwar Jail in an attempt-to-murder case, had been planning to field a family member in the elections.

SP Rai confirmed that Ayush, a notorious criminal from Sirsali, and his accomplice are the main suspects. “The murder is linked to the panchayat elections,” Rai stated, adding that a huge police force has been deployed in the village for security.

“The incident was carried out due to old enmity. The accused will be identified and strict action will be taken. Footage of CCTV cameras installed on the roads in the village is being scrutinised,” he said.