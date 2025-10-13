Additional police commissioner Shivhari Meena has directed the cops to ensure action against those who set up shops of firecrackers without permission or at inappropriate locations and found selling firecrackers without a valid licence. A copy of the licence should be clearly displayed at all shops. Vns police to take action against unauthorised firecracker shops

Meena carried out inspections in various areas, including Bulanala, Chowk, Gyanvapi Mosque, Godaulia, Sonarpura, Girijaghar Chauraha and Dal Mandi area. He gave instructions to the police officers to ensure compliance with regulations, review safety standards, and prevent illegal sales at firecracker shops.

He said that the fireworks should only be sold by merchants with valid licenses. Strict legal action should be taken against those who are found selling firecrackers without licence, and no shop should store firecrackers beyond the prescribed limit.

The provisions of the Explosives Act, 1884 and the Explosives Rules, 2008 should be fully followed. There will be a complete ban on keeping gas cylinders, fuel, or any combustible material inside the shop.

The additional CP said that every shop must have a fire extinguisher, sand bucket, and water tank. Smoking cigarettes, or the use of open flames will be strictly prohibited. Electrical connections must be safe and certified; disorderly wiring should be repaired immediately.

He said that the shops should be set up only in open spaces designated by the administration. The distance from residential buildings, schools, religious places, petrol pumps, and hospitals should be maintained as per the regulations. A minimum distance of three metres should be maintained between shops.

All police station in-charges should ensure daily inspections and patrols in their respective areas.

He directed to ensure strict legal action against illegal sales, unlicenced storage, and sales by minors. In case of negligence, collusion, or concealment of information, departmental action will also be taken against the concerned police station officer.