Vrindavan villager’s self-surgery multiplies pain, causes excessive bleeding, lands him in hospital

: Self-medication is inadvisable and self-surgery is outright disastrous. A Vrindavan villager found this the hard way after he operated on himself on the basis of information supposedly acquired from the Internet, seeking relief from a continuous stomach ache. Raja Babu from Sunrakh village in Vrindavan. (HT)

The 32-year-old man, Raja Babu, from Sunrakh village made a seven-inch incision and placed stitches but was hospitalised because of non-stop bleeding and excessive pain.

Dr Shashi Ranjan, the incharge of emergency ward at Combined District Hospital in Vrindavan, who treated the man at the hospital, said: “Prima facie it appeared that the man had gone for ‘self surgery’ against all medical ethics. He had made an incision of 7 centimetres by 1 centimetre and when things appeared to be going out of hand, he had attempted unsuccessfully to stitch the cut with home-used plastic threads.”

“He was in much pain. Because of a crude incision, blood was oozing out. We placed sutures to control the incision. In view of his condition, he was referred to SN Medical College in Agra,” he said.

The Vrindavan hospital staff informed the Jait police station due to the case being an unusual one, Dr Shashi Ranjan said.

Dr Prashant Jain, head of SN Hospital and Medical College in Agra, said the patient, Raja Babu, did not come to the medical college. Raja Babu’s nephew Rahul said the patient had a history of depression and frequent quarrels with his wife.

With no relief for his stomach ache, Raja Babu allegedly locked himself in a room in his house and decided to operate on himself, people familiar with the matter said. He began by administering an injection to numb the area to be operated and made a seven- inch incision in the lower part of the abdomen, causing excessive bleeding coupled with enhanced pain. He then made stitches but on getting no respite reached out to his family members in the next room. The shocked family members rushed him to hospital in Vrindavan.

Raja Babu had reportedly gathered information from the internet before going for his ‘self surgery’ and purchased a surgical blade, stitching material and other requirements from the market in Mathura. His family members said Raja Babu had pain due to suspected appendicitis a few years ago. As the pain persisted, he went for an ultrasound but it was reportedly normal at the time, they said.