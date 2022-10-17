Home / Cities / Others / Water level in major rivers of East UP receding; Rapti stable

Water level in major rivers of East UP receding; Rapti stable

Published on Oct 17, 2022 10:19 PM IST

Children sit on the roof as the rainwater entered their house after the water level of the Ghaghara and Rapti river reach the danger mark, in Gorakhpur on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur

Much to the relief of residents who were displaced on account of floods in major rivers of East UP, the water level in these rivers has started receding now.

After a week when the water level of the rivers had started rising, on Monday, it started showing the downward trend.

Now the receding level has given much hope to the flood-affected people.

On Monday, the affected people near the city dared to cross knee deep water to reach their houses from where they were forced to shift.

According to NDRF officer Gautam Gupta, with slow speed, all rivers were receding while level of Rapti was reported to be stable. He further said that water level of Saryu had declined 40cm in Gola. The level of rivers Rohni and Kuwano had also decreased.

Executive engineer, flood division, Rupesh Khare said that 285 villages in the district were affected, while 135 were marooned. Around 1.30 lakh of the population was affected by flood. The administration had deployed 329 boats to carry out relief operations.

Sources said that children and pregnant women who needed food and medical care faced hardship in procuring the medical assistance.

Monday, October 17, 2022
