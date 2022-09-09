Water released into Madhya Ganga canal for testing
1.46 lakh hectare land will be irrigated through this second phase of Madhya Ganga Canal which will benefit over 4 lakh farmers in the three districts of Moradabad division.
Water was released from Bijnor barrage on Thursday to test the 57-km-long main Madhya Ganga Canal constructed to provide irrigation facility to more than 4 lakh farmers of Amroha, Sambhal and Moradabad districts of western UP.
The total length of the canal is 66.2 kms and water was released for testing its 57.2 km length on Thursday under the supervision of the senior officials and experts of the irrigation department.
Superintendent engineer of Madhya Ganga Canal (MGC) Anurag Aggarwal said that the canal will provide irrigation facilities to 12 blocks of Amroha, Sambhal and Moradabad districts, and 11 of them have been declared dark zone where water table is considerably low.
Aggarwal further said that testing was done in 57.2 Km stretch of the main canal while its total length is 66.2 Km as a railway overbridge is under construction at 58th km point of its route.
The bridge is expected to be completed by end of November this year and thereafter, water will be released in the entire canal.
Chief engineer, Madhya Ganga Canal, Awdhesh Kumar said that 1.46 lakh hectare land will be irrigated through this second phase of Madhya Ganga Canal which will benefit over 4 lakh farmers in the three districts of Moradabad division.
The construction of the canal started in 2007-2008 with a projected cost of ₹1,060 crore. It however spiralled to over 4,000 crore because of increase in compensation to farmers under new land acquisition policy.
Aggarwal asserted that the cost escalated because of revised rates of land under the new acquisition policy.
The officials claimed that the construction of minor escapes and other irrigation channels have also been completed to take the water of main canal into the fields of farmers and soon water will be released permanently for irrigation.
-
Ludhiana | PAU V-C sets hope on Centre for funds to encourage research
After three wheat varieties developed by Punjab Agricultural University have been identified for release at the national level by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the Union government to provide funds for further research and innovation and recognise the potential of PAU. He was quick to add that each scientist in the university has been dedicatedly working in the national interest.
-
NEET 2022: All India 34th ranker Bareilly’s Eeshaan wants to be a cardiologist
“He set his goal in class 10. He would solve questions with his elder sister Naraiyani who also cracked NEET earlier and is presently a second year MBBS student,” said Eeshaan Agrawal father Dr Piyush Agrawal who is a senior faculty at SRMS Medical College in Bareilly over the telephone. “I want to be a cardiologist,” said Eeshaan who is aiming to get a seat at AIIMS, New Delhi. He got a total 705 marks.
-
NEET UG 2022: Yashik Bansal tops Ludhiana, placed among top 100 with AIR 92
Securing a place among top 100 rank holders, Yashik Bansal brought laurels to the district by bagging all-india rank 92 in NEET result 2022, declared by the National Testing Agency on Wednesday late evening. Bansal topped the district by securing 99.9994 percentile and scored 700. Bansal, a student of DCM Presidency School, Jamalpur, is now looking forward to bag a seat at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi. He attained 96.2% in his Class 12.
-
Delhi Police busts gang of cyber frauds, 65 arrested
Sixty-five people were arrested and bound down under a warrant for allegedly duping over 200 people on the pretext of updating their electricity bills, police here said on Thursday. The arrests were made in raids conducted in 22 cities across the country in the last 10 days. The accused duped these people installing a remote access software in their victims' mobile phones and accessing their OTPs, or one time passwords, police said.
-
Punjab government will bring a law to prevent sale of duplicate pesticides, seeds: Dhaliwal
The Punjab government will bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and substandard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds to save agriculture and stop malpractices, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday. He also warned that if any officer is found involved in any malpractices, they will not be spared. The government also plans to introduce a trace and tracking system for complete monitoring of pesticides, fertilizers and seeds from production to the farmer.
