Waterlogged road forces DMRC to briefly shut Saket Metro station
others

Waterlogged road forces DMRC to briefly shut Saket Metro station

New Delhi: Heavy rains on Tuesday flooded the road outside south Delhi’s Saket Metro station, forcing the the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to shut the entry and exit gates to the station for about two and a half hours in the afternoon
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 11:44 PM IST
New Delhi: Heavy rains on Tuesday flooded the road outside south Delhi’s Saket Metro station, forcing the the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to shut the entry and exit gates to the station for about two and a half hours in the afternoon.

Many commuters posted photographs and videos of the waterlogged road leading to the station on social media. In one such video, stranded commuters could be seen waving to a DTC low-floor bus, signalling it to rescue them from the spot.

“Service Update: Trains are currently not stopping at Saket metro station. Entry/exit gates have been closed due to waterlogging. Services otherwise normal on the entire Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli -HUDA city centre),” the DMRC tweeted at 12.24pm.

According to DMRC officials, the primary reason to halt services on the line briefly was because the entry and exit points were waterlogged. “The area outside was flooded and there was no way passengers could get in. The services were resumed at the station shortly after the water receded,” said a senior DMRC official, who did not wish to be named.

According to PWD officials, the stretch outside the station was inundated because of a depression on the road. “The rainfall was heavy and hence the accumulated water took few hours to clear. Four pumps were installed to help clear excess rainwater from the road,” said a PWD official who asked not to be named.

