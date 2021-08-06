Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Waterlogging: Delhi govt tells departments to take quick action
Waterlogging: Delhi govt tells departments to take quick action

Urban development minister Satyendar Jain issued the directions to senior officers of the PWD and flood and irrigation department on Thursday after chairing a meeting on waterlogging
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Waterlogging at an underpass after heavy rains in Yamuna Bazar, New Delhi, on August 1. Urban development minister Satyendar Jain chaired a meeting on waterlogging which was attended by senior officers of the PWD and flood and irrigation department Thursday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

New Delhi: Delhi urban development minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday directed officials in public works and the flood and irrigation departments to take all necessary measures to tackle waterlogging in the Capital.

“Be it maintenance, cleanliness, desilting or even building new drains if required, it should be done as soon as possible... so that the people of Delhi don’t face any problems due to waterlogging,” said Jain, who holds the public works and flood and irrigation portfolios, in a statement issued by his office after chairing a review meeting with senior officials in both departments.

It further said, “The minister further asked the officials to stay alert and active in responding to any complaints of waterlogging coming from any part of Delhi. The foremost responsibility of a responsible government is to not take any problem being faced by the people lightly... The ministry has throughout the monsoon season been proactive in holding meetings of officials across concerned departments to ensure that Delhi doesn’t face any problems because of waterlogging. In a meeting held last month, the minister had directed the officials to use pumps and refurbish roads quickly wherever waterlogging...has caused damage.”

Officials said that in the meeting Jain specifically took stock of the situation in Narela Industrial Area which witnesses waterlogging because of low capacity of existing drains in the area.

In the last two weeks, as Delhi witnessed moderate to heavy rains, several areas witnessed heavy waterlogging, including Yamuna Bazar, parts of Connaught Place, stretches near the Barapullah flyover, Ashram, Anand Vihar, Sarita Vihar, ITO, Pragati Maidan, Alaknanda, Palam, Moti Nagar and large parts of Delhi Cantonment.

