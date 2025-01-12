Waves of faith and fervour: First Rajasi Snan tomorrow, Akhadas ready to take holy dip

Amid waves of faith and fervour, the Mahakumbh-2025 will witness the first Rajasi Snan or Amrit Snan, formerly known as Shahi Snan (royal bath), when sadhus of the 13 akhadas take a holy dip at the Sangam on Makar Sankranti on Tuesday (January 14), the day after the opening of the mega event on Monday, as the Sun begins its transition from the south to the north. An aerial view of Sangam ahead of the Mahakumbh Mela at Mahakumbh Nagar in Prayagraj (HT )

The schedule for the Amrit Snan was finalised for Mahakumbh- 2025 at a meeting of representatives of all the akhadas and the administration, All India Akhada Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri said.

“The first Rajasi Snan of the akhadas will be on Tuesday when the Hindus celebrate Makar Sankranti on January 14,” Puri said.

The 13 akhadas are divided into three groups -- Sanyasi (Shaivite), Bairagi (Vaishnav) and Udaseen. The Shaivite akhadas include Shree Panch Dashnam Juna Akhada, Shree Panchayati Akhada Niranjani, Shree Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhada, Shree Panchayati Akhada Mahanirvani,Shree Shambhu Panchagni Akhada, Shree Panchdashnam Aavahan Akhada and Taponidhi Shri Anand Akhada Panchayti.

The Vaishnav akhadas include Shree Panch Nirmohi Ani Akhada, Shree Panch Digamber Ani Akhada and Shree Panch Nirvani Ani Akhada. The Udaseen akahadas include Shree Panchayati Akhada Bada Udaseen, Shree Panchayti Akhada Naya Udaseen and Panchayati Akhada Nirmal.

Though the Juna akhada had earlier demanded that its sadhus should lead the Rajasi Snan at the Mahakumbh in view of the large number of sadhus in its ranks comparison to other akhadas, it was decided at the meeting of the Akhada Parishad that tradition would be followed, Puri said.

Traditionally, the seven Sanyasi akhadas take the holy dip first. They are followed by the three Bairagis. Finally, the three Udaseen Akhadas would get the opportunity to bathe at the Sangam waters.

Sadhus, Mahants and Maha Mandaleshwars of Mahanirvani and Atal Akhadas will be the first to take the holy dip at 6.15am on Tuesday. They will also lead the bathing by the akhadas on the remaining two Amrit Snan days on Mauni Amavasya (January 29) and Basant Panchami (February 3).

For ensuring smooth conduct, the Prayagraj Mela Authority has released the order of Akhadas for all the three Amrit Snans.

As per the time-table released, all the Akhadas would get 30 minutes to an hour to bathe in the Sangam waters.

Sadhus of the Nirmal Akhada will be the last to take the holy dip.

For the Amrit Snan, the sadhus of the akhadas will start leaving for the Sangam nose on carriages with DJ bands from 5.15am onwards on Tuesday.

During the Amrit Snan procession, disciples and followers of Mahants and Mahamandaleshwars would walk along with them, showering flowers on them while holding ‘chamvar’ (fan made of yak’s tail), ‘chhatra’ (umbrella), ‘danda’ (stick) in their hands.

To avoid overcrowding and a stampede-like situation in the Sangam-nose area, Mahakumbh Nagar district magistrate Vijay Kiran Anand has requested the akhadas to limit the number of Khalsas, Maha Mandaleshwars and Acharya Mahamandaleshwars accompanying the Amrit Snan procession according to the list sent to Mela administration by akhadas.

The administration has also appealed to akhadas to allow only those raths (chariots) and vehicles in the procession for which passes have been issued by Mela police.

ROUTE FOR AKHADAS

The Akhadas will cross the Ganga from Triveni Marg in Sector 20 through the sixth and seventh pontoon bridges and turn left from Triveni Marg and Akhada Marg crossing to arrive at the Sangam area in Sector 3 for the Amrit Snan.

Special parking arrangements have also been made for the vehicles of the Akhadas in Sangam area. After bathing, the Akhadas will return in a procession after turning right from Sector 3 Akhada Vapasi Marg and cross the Ganga on pontoon bridges number 3 and 4 to enter Sector 20 where all camps of the akhadas are located.