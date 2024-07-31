Wayanad landslides: Body of one missing doc from Odisha found; search on for other

A day after landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad district killed 176 people, Odisha government on Wednesday said the body of one of the two doctors from Odisha who had gone missing while on vacation there, has been found. Dr BP Chinhara, who had gone missing with fellow doctor Swadhin Panda, has been found among the debris. (AP photo)

The body of one missing doctor from Odisha was found in Kerala’s Wayanad while the search for the other doctor remains underway, officials said.

The development comes at a time when Kerala’s Wayanad is affected by devastating landslides that left at least 158 people dead.

Revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari said the body of Dr Bishnu Prasad Chinhara, who had gone missing with fellow doctor Swadhin Panda has been found among the debris.

“The body of Dr Chinhara has been found after a thorough search while efforts are on to trace Dr Panda. A team led by a senior officer has been sent for identification of the body. The body will be brought to Odisha today,” said Pujati.

Also Read: Wayanad landslides: 2 doctors who went to Kerala for vacation missing; search on

Dr Chinhara and Dr Swadhin Panda had gone for a vacation in Kerala with their wives.

The couple had come to Wayanad on July 29 where they had checked into Linora Villa hotel.

However, the landslides in Meppadiand Chooral Mala hill areas on Monday night flooded the areas in the locality.

Chinhara’s father Amar Prasad Chinhara said he last spoke to his son on Monday night after they checked into the hotel.

“My daughter-in-law was rescued on Tuesday, and she called up from someone else’s mobile phone as they have lost everything in the landslide. There is no news about my son so far,” he said.

Dr Panda’s wife Swikruti is critical and undergoing treatment in a hospital.