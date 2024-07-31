Wayanad landslides: Early warning was given to Kerala on July 23, says Union home minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the Centre had given an early warning to the Kerala government about heavy rainfall and landslides on July 23. Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

The home minister said that the warnings continued for another three days and on July 26, it was told that there would be a heavy downpour of more than 20 centimetres which can trigger landslides and slush, risking people's safety.

“Members have raised questions about the Government of India's warning system. They are shouting ‘please listen to us,’ but I want to tell them, please read the warning sent to the state,” Amit Shah said in Rajya Sabha.

He said that many state governments have followed the Centre's warnings, resulting in zero casualties in disaster management.

Follow Kerala landslides Live Updates

“When Odisha was being governed by the Naveen Patnaik-led government, we had sent an alert about the cyclone almost seven days in advance and unfortunately one person lost life,” said Amit Shah.

He mentioned that a similar alert was sent to the Gujarat government three days before the cyclone and not a single life was lost as timely action was taken.



Shah said that the Government of India has had an early warning system after 2014 and ₹2000 crore has been spent on it and warnings are being sent to every state and available on the website also.

He informed the Rajya Sabha that there is a system in place for rains, heatwaves, storms and lightning also.



“Nine NDRF teams were sent by the Centre on July 23 fearing there may be landslides. What did the Kerala government do? Why did not Kerala government evacuate people?” said Shah

A day after landslides struck two villages in Kerala's Wayanad district, the death toll rose to at least 158 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’ at isolated places.