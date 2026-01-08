Weekend events you can’t miss in Chennai (Jan 9-11)

What: With a modern take on traditional strains, IndoSoul presents fusion beats to close the Margazhi season in the city. Led by Karthick Iyer, the band blends classical music with global influences to take audiences on a musical voyage across the world.

What: Deepak Sonar curates an exhibition showcasing the work of 54 renowned abstract artists, all in grayscale. He notes black and white are not opposites on a palette but partners, defining each other through a delicate balance and offering silent meditations on the world.

What: Kattukari Ravi’s capture the essence of womanhood in its many hues, with big-eyed faces that pierce your gaze, along with the motifs and animals he associates with women and his village near Visakhapatnam. The artwork is his exploration of women, nature, and the ties that bind them.

Indosoul is on a mission to build a musical ecosystem of inclusion where artists, learners and listeners explore fusion not as tokenism but true jugalbandi.

When: January 9 (Friday); 7pm

Where: Black Orchid, Raja Annamalaipuram

Entry: ₹1,500 ( ₹1,000 redeemable on drinks and food), book on kinhood

Bhairavi: Unbound (Bharatnatyam)

What: Bhairavi, performed by Brindha Venkatakrishnan emerges as a symbol of inner awakening, where strength is tenderness, and clarity is born from chaos. This work invites the audience to witness the moment when form yields to truth. Part of the Medai Margazhi season, Brindha, initiated into Bharatnatyam at the age of two, brings her training as a professional visual artist from Cholamandal Artist Village and her love for choreography to her performances.

When: Saturday; 4:30 pm

Where: Media -The Stage, Alwarpet

Entry: Free

Vedanthangal Bird Photo Walk (Birding-Photography Walk)

What: Organised in collaboration with Madras Photo Bloggers, Care Earth Trust, and the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, this guided walk marks the inaugural public walk led by Golden Wings Nature Guides, a group of young, local nature enthusiasts deeply connected to the birds, wetlands, and landscapes of Vedanthangal. The walk is designed to promote responsible birdwatching and photography, with an emphasis on learning through local knowledge and lived experience. Spread across 74 acres of picturesque land in the Chengalpattu district, Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary is home to over 4000 species of birds and offers a picture-perfect spot for bird watchers.

When: Saturday; 1pm-7 pm

Where: Alandur Metro Station (pick up and drop)

Entry: ₹1,900 pp (snacks provided), register at MadrasPhotoBloggers

Abish Mathew and His Many Talents Part ii ( Stand-up Musical Show)

What: Through his guitar and guile, Abish Mathew presents his observational humour across stand up, music, improv and alt comedy.