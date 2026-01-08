Weekend events you can’t miss in Chennai (Jan 9-11)
Art exhibitions, fusion music, Bharatanatyam, birdwatching walks and observational comedy — a rich cultural mix to shape your weekend
Echoes of Culture by Kattukuri Ravi (Art exhibition)
What: Kattukari Ravi’s capture the essence of womanhood in its many hues, with big-eyed faces that pierce your gaze, along with the motifs and animals he associates with women and his village near Visakhapatnam. The artwork is his exploration of women, nature, and the ties that bind them.
When: January 9 (Friday); 10am-6pm
Where: Kadambari Gallery, DakshinaChitra
Entry: Free
Inner Vibes ’26: A Group Show of Greyscale Artworks
What: Deepak Sonar curates an exhibition showcasing the work of 54 renowned abstract artists, all in grayscale. He notes black and white are not opposites on a palette but partners, defining each other through a delicate balance and offering silent meditations on the world.
When: January 9-10 (Friday and Saturday); 11am-7pm
Where: Lalit Kala Akademi, Thousand Lights
Entry: Free
Margarita Margazhi: The Carnatic Pour feat. Indosoul (Carnatic Contemporary Music Concert)
What: With a modern take on traditional strains, IndoSoul presents fusion beats to close the Margazhi season in the city. Led by Karthick Iyer, the band blends classical music with global influences to take audiences on a musical voyage across the world.
Indosoul is on a mission to build a musical ecosystem of inclusion where artists, learners and listeners explore fusion not as tokenism but true jugalbandi.
When: January 9 (Friday); 7pm
Where: Black Orchid, Raja Annamalaipuram
Entry: ₹1,500 ( ₹1,000 redeemable on drinks and food), book on kinhood
Bhairavi: Unbound (Bharatnatyam)
What: Bhairavi, performed by Brindha Venkatakrishnan emerges as a symbol of inner awakening, where strength is tenderness, and clarity is born from chaos. This work invites the audience to witness the moment when form yields to truth. Part of the Medai Margazhi season, Brindha, initiated into Bharatnatyam at the age of two, brings her training as a professional visual artist from Cholamandal Artist Village and her love for choreography to her performances.
When: Saturday; 4:30 pm
Where: Media -The Stage, Alwarpet
Entry: Free
Vedanthangal Bird Photo Walk (Birding-Photography Walk)
What: Organised in collaboration with Madras Photo Bloggers, Care Earth Trust, and the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, this guided walk marks the inaugural public walk led by Golden Wings Nature Guides, a group of young, local nature enthusiasts deeply connected to the birds, wetlands, and landscapes of Vedanthangal. The walk is designed to promote responsible birdwatching and photography, with an emphasis on learning through local knowledge and lived experience. Spread across 74 acres of picturesque land in the Chengalpattu district, Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary is home to over 4000 species of birds and offers a picture-perfect spot for bird watchers.
When: Saturday; 1pm-7 pm
Where: Alandur Metro Station (pick up and drop)
Entry: ₹1,900 pp (snacks provided), register at MadrasPhotoBloggers
Abish Mathew and His Many Talents Part ii ( Stand-up Musical Show)
What: Through his guitar and guile, Abish Mathew presents his observational humour across stand up, music, improv and alt comedy.
Best enjoyed with a group of friends or family, this is a comedy set that will have you share, smile and sway all within an hour. The writer and host of Son of Abish, the performer brings sketch comedy and improv but with a flair for the interactive, to this show.
When: Sunday; 6 pm
Where: Trinity Studio, Kodambakkam
Entry: ₹499, Book on BookMyShow