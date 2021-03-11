What happened in U’khand will also happen in UP: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday that what happened in Uttarakhand might get replicated in Uttar Pradesh.

He was referring to recent developments in Uttarakhand that saw Trivendra Singh Rawat resigning as the chief minister and Tirath Singh Rawat becoming the new CM, barely a year before the state is scheduled for Assembly polls.

Akhhilesh yet again attacked chief minister Yogi Adityanath for claiming credit for the “projects of previous SP government” and said: “The chief minister taking selfie on Wednesday has been splashed in newspapers and social media. The project seen in the background is SP government’s project”.

Yogi Adityanath took selfie at a dam project that he inaugurated in Chitrakoot on Wednesday.

Akhilesh Yadav said this at a press conference in Moradabad ahead of the bicycle rally he is scheduled to flag off on Friday in the neighbouring Rampur. The SP is taking out bicycle rally from Rampur to Lucknow in support of party’s Rampur MP Azam Khan who is currently in jail in connection with the cases filed against him over alleged anomalies in Maulana Jauhar University, Rampur.

“Even the jobs that BJP government claimed to have provided were the ones created in previous government’s tenure,” he said.

Taking about three new Central farm laws, Akhilesh said, ‘The laws will ruin small, medium farmers and agricultural labourers.”

On West Bengal assembly polls, Akhilesh said: “BJP has been conspiring there but Mamata Banerjee will be chief minister again. Samajwadi Party is supporting her party in West Bengal.”

ON ALLIANCE

Yadav indicated that his party would not ally with his uncle Shivpal Yadav’s Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) for UP Assembly polls 2022.

“Samajwadi Party’s experience will big political parties had not been good. We will not ally with any big political parties. We will take smaller parties on board,” he said, but when asked about Shivpal Yadav and his PSP-L, he quipped, “Yes, indeed his party is small. Samajwadi Party will ally with small parties but not with those that have any BJP link”.