Wife, granddaughter of retired cop killed in Meerut; robbery suspected: Police
In a tragic incident, the wife of a retired head constable and their granddaughter were killed by unknown assailants in their Meerut house on Sunday, police said.
The murder took place in G block locality of Shastri Nagar under Nauchandi police station.
Circle officer of Civil lines area Devendra Singh said police teams were on the spot and investigating the incident.
The retired head constable’s family was staying at their G block house. The former policeman’s wife and their 12-year-old granddaughter were also in the house.
According to neighbours, they suspended something was off when the house remained closed in the morning and nobody came out. They informed the police who came and later found the two bodies inside the house.
“We are trying to ascertain the reason behind the incident”, said Singh.
Prima facie it seems that assailants killed the duo during a robbery attempt, police claimed.
The double murder in the posh colony has sent shockwaves in the locality with people questioning the authorities over law-and-order situation in the area.
Bihar: ‘Supernatural baba’ dupes people, claims to cure cancer; remains at large
A supernatural baba claiming to be a reincarnation of goddess Kali and able to cure all diseases, allegedly cheated thousands of people in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday. Identified as Mukesh Nonia, Mukesh's is currently on the run. Station house officer of Sujabad police station in Varanasi district, Sub inspector Sufiyan Khan, led the team that raided Mukesh's house. A manhunt to nab the accused has been launched, police said.
Watch: Bengaluru musician Ricky Kej's appeal to people on ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’
Music composer and Grammy award winner Ricky Kej, from Bengaluru, is the latest to join the host of celebrities endorsing the government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to mark India's 75th year of Independence. The campaign encourages people to hoist the tricolour in their homes to celebrate the platinum anniversary. The official Twitter handle of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' tweeted a video of Kej appealing to people to celebrate this Independence Day with 'Har Ghar Tiranga'.
‘Bulldozer action’ against politician after supporters mob Noida society| Video
Hours after a Noida politician's supporters created a major ruckus in the Grand Omaxe Society in Sector 93, bulldozers were seen at the apartment complex - wherShrikant Tyagihe resides - on Monday morning. Shrikant Tyagi is missing after he was seen abusing a woman in a video that was widely shared. On Monday morning, bulldozers were seen razing illegal structures outside his home.
Video: SP leader's car seen dragged for 500 meters by truck in UP's Mainpuri
Samajwadi Party leader Devendra Singh Yadav's car was on Sunday hit by a truck and dragged for more than 500 meters before it stopped in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district. The incident happened late Sunday night. A video, shared by news agency ANI, showed how the truck rammed into Yadav's vehicle on a relatively busy street. A motorcycle was also impacted in the incident, the video showed. Yadav is the president of SP's Mainpuri division.
Bengaluru crime watch: Bike thieves arrested
Bike theft: Jnanabharathi police, Bengaluru. August 7 IPS officer Laxman B Nimbargi, the DCP of Bengaluru's west division, said the accused have been arrested by Bengaluru's Jnanabharathi police. He added that six two-wheelers and a goods truck used for the crime have been recovered from the accused in the case, which are worth Rs 5.65 Lakhs in total. It is not clear how many persons have been arrested.
