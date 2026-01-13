Three persons, including the wife, were arrested for their alleged involvement in murder of a man whose headless body was found on Sunday from a tubewell. The deceased was later identified as Saurabh, 26. A case was registered at Narkhi police station of Firozabad and two male accused, including the paramour of the wife, were arrested during a police encounter on Monday. Wife, paramour and one other held for killing man in Firozabad

The Firozabad police, in a press statement, stated that the body of a man was found near a tubewell in village Jakhai within the limits of Narkhi police station of the district on Sunday. The man identified as 26-year-old Saurabh was brutally murdered and his neck was hacked and headless body was found. It was found that a missing report was already registered at Uttar police station of Firozabad on Saturday.

On finding the body, a case was registered at Narkhi police station under section 103(1) and 238 of BNS and four police teams were constituted for arresting the accused.

Two of the accused, Suraj (28) and Salman (19) were arrested during a police encounter on Monday.

Meanwhile, the head of the deceased was recovered from near a borewell in the village.

It was revealed that the wife of the deceased was having an affair with the accused Suraj who planned the murder in collusion with one Salman. All the three were arrested and presented before the court.