Will end poverty, make Uttar Pradesh No.1 state in 3 years: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said poverty in Uttar Pradesh will be eliminated within the next three years and asserted that it will become the number one state in the country. CM Yogi Adityanath inspecting carnivals of dream project near Ramgarh lake in Gorakhpur on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

“In 2017, U.P. was the seventh largest economy in the country, but today it is the second largest,” the chief minister said, addressing a gathering during his visit to Maharajganj where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 629 development projects worth ₹654 crore, including the inauguration of the Rohini Barrage.

The newly inaugurated barrage will be named after Maa Vanailiya Devi and is expected to benefit over 16,000 farmers.

Highlighting the achievements of his government over the past eight years, Adityanath mentioned the restoration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and the Mahakumbh as milestones that have strengthened the cultural and spiritual fabric of the nation.

“The state’s highways, improved law and order, and investment-friendly policies have completely changed the perception of Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

On the occasion, the chief minister highlighted the recent passage of Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament, which aims to prevent illegal land occupation and ensure government properties are used for public welfare projects such as schools, hospitals and housing.

“The Waqf Amendment Bill was recently passed in Parliament, which will put an end to the looting and illegal occupation of land in the name of Waqf,” he said.

He emphasised that no one will be able to occupy the land designated for public purposes.

“Government property will now be used for public welfare, such as schools, hospitals, colleges, medical colleges, barrages, and housing projects,” he stated.

In Uttar Pradesh, lakhs of acres of land had been illegally occupied in the name of the Waqf Board, preventing the proper welfare of the poor, he said.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for getting the Waqf Amendment Bill passed in Parliament.

The chief minister paid his respects to Maa Vanailiya Devi and highlighted the privilege of inaugurating the Rohini River barrage in the Nautanwa assembly constituency.

“This barrage will benefit 16,000 farmers and irrigate over 5,400 hectares of land,” he said.

“This barrage had been demanded for 25 years, but previous governments were preoccupied with personal gains and land looting. Now, this barrage will provide water for irrigation and flood protection, while also creating new employment opportunities through the development of water bodies, tourism, boating, and restaurants,” he added.

He recalled the Saryu Canal Project, stating that although it was initiated in 1972, it took 49 years to complete and it was only finished under the leadership of the BJP government.

“During the era of previous governments, it was the time of ‘one district, one mafia’; now we are providing ‘one district, one medical college,” he said.

He added that before 2017, festivals were marked by fear, but now the rioters have stopped.

He noted that Maharajganj leads the state in the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana, with 1,000 youth receiving interest-free loans.

He also pointed out that the district administration will focus on promoting Kala Namak rice, Shrianna, natural farming, dairy, and fisheries.

Reflecting on India’s economic progress, he said that 10 years ago, India was the 11th largest economy in the world.

“Under PM Modi’s leadership, today we have become the fifth largest economy, and within the next two years, India will be the third-largest economic superpower.”

He encouraged people to watch the Surya Tilak programme of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on TV during Ram Navami (on Sunday) and extended Navratri and Ram Navami greetings to all.

During the event, the chief minister distributed various items to beneficiaries under several schemes, including cheques, tablets, keys, Ayushman cards, poshan (nutrition) kits and sports promotion materials.

He also performed the Annaprashan Sanskar for children present at the event and handed out appointment letters to doctors and Anganwadi workers. A loan of ₹5 lakh was provided to Yogita and Shivam Jaiswal under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana.

Union minister of state Pankaj Chaudhary, Uttar Pradesh water resources minister Swatantra Dev Singh, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.