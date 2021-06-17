Will ensure no misuse of SC/ST Act, says UP minority commission chairman

Newly appointed chairman of Uttar Pradesh Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe Commission Dr Ram Babu Harit said his priority would be to ensure that the SC/ST Act was not misused and complaints were disposed of in a time-bound manner.

The three-time MLA from Agra West, Dr Ram Babu Harit is a known face in Agra and had busy day on Thursday accepting wishes after being named chairman of state SC/ST Commission.

A medical practitioner, Dr Harit had been a long time loyalist of BJP barring in 2007 when he joined BSP but returned to the saffron party soon.

“The SC/ST Commission of Uttar Pradesh would ensure timely disposal of complaints. It would also be ensured that the SC/ST Act is not misused,” said Dr Harit who would be flanked by two vice chairmen and 15 members.

He began his political journey by being elected as a BJP corporator in 1989 and went on to become deputy mayor of Agra in 1992.

Riding on success, Dr Harit won dalit dominated Agra West seat for three times as BJP candidate and became minister of state for health in Rajnath Singh cabinet of Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, the then MP from Agra Dr Ram Shankar Katheria had been appointed the chairman of National SC/ST Commission.