Home / Cities / Others / Will ensure no misuse of SC/ST Act, says UP minority commission chairman
Dr Ram Babu Harit has been a long time loyalist of BJP. (ht photo)
Dr Ram Babu Harit has been a long time loyalist of BJP. (ht photo)
others

Will ensure no misuse of SC/ST Act, says UP minority commission chairman

Dr Ram Babu Harit is a known face in Agra and was minister of state for health in Rajnath Singh cabinet of Uttar Pradesh
READ FULL STORY
By Hemendra Chaturvedi, Agra
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 11:03 PM IST

Newly appointed chairman of Uttar Pradesh Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe Commission Dr Ram Babu Harit said his priority would be to ensure that the SC/ST Act was not misused and complaints were disposed of in a time-bound manner.

The three-time MLA from Agra West, Dr Ram Babu Harit is a known face in Agra and had busy day on Thursday accepting wishes after being named chairman of state SC/ST Commission.

A medical practitioner, Dr Harit had been a long time loyalist of BJP barring in 2007 when he joined BSP but returned to the saffron party soon.

“The SC/ST Commission of Uttar Pradesh would ensure timely disposal of complaints. It would also be ensured that the SC/ST Act is not misused,” said Dr Harit who would be flanked by two vice chairmen and 15 members.

He began his political journey by being elected as a BJP corporator in 1989 and went on to become deputy mayor of Agra in 1992.

Riding on success, Dr Harit won dalit dominated Agra West seat for three times as BJP candidate and became minister of state for health in Rajnath Singh cabinet of Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, the then MP from Agra Dr Ram Shankar Katheria had been appointed the chairman of National SC/ST Commission.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.