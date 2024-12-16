Menu Explore
Will hand over case to NIA, if needed: Manipur CM on killing of Bihar residents

ByThomas Ngangom
Dec 16, 2024 11:05 AM IST

In his post on X, Biren Singh strongly condemned the killings, identifying the victims as Sunalal Kumar and Dasharat Kumar.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said that the case into the killing of two Bihar migrant workers in Manipur’s Kakching district on Saturday by unknown assailants will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) only if required.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh. (ANI Photo)
Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh. (ANI Photo)

The chief minister made the announcement on X, a day after the two teenage migrant workers were allegedly shot dead by unidentified individuals around 5:20pm while returning from work to their rented accommodation near the panchayat office on Kakching-Wabagai Road.

In his post, Singh strongly condemned the killings, identifying the victims as Sunalal Kumar and Dasharat Kumar.

“I strongly condemn the brutal killing of young brothers, Sunalal Kumar and Dasharat Kumar, from Bihar in Kakching district, Manipur. This act of terrorism is a direct assault on our values, and my deepest condolences go out to their grieving families,” he wrote.

The CM further said, “In this crucial juncture, we cannot ignore the possibility that this horrific crime is part of a larger conspiracy to destabilise our state and push it further towards chaos. We must stand together against these destructive forces and ensure that they do not succeed in creating fear and insecurity.”

Singh also announced an ex-gratia of 10 lakh to each of the bereaved families, and assured people that every possible effort was underway to identify, apprehend, and prosecute those responsible for the killings. “If required, the case will be transferred to the NIA to ensure a fair and thorough inquiry,” he added.

Follow Us On