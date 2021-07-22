Will install storm sewers to tackle waterlogging: Ludhiana mayor

Having zeroed in on overburdened sewer treatment plants and the absence of storm sewers as the primary reasons for waterlogging, the city is working on upgrading its infrastructure to tackle the reoccurring issue.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu on Wednesday said three sewer treatment plants are being upgraded in Balloke, Bhattian and Jamalpur under the ₹650 crore project to rejuvenate the Budha Nullah — a rivulet that passes through the district — and storm sewer lines are being installed wherever possible, the mayor said. So far, 10% sewer lines have been installed across the city.

“We have already installed storm sewer lines at Rani Jhansi Road and Old GT road near the Clock Tower. Water accumulation was largely witnessed due to incessant and heavy rainfall, but the accumulated water drained out relatively sooner as we had the drain lines, sewers and road gullies cleaned ahead of monsoon. Old drains were also cleaned out to expedite the process. There are few other chronic points such as the road outside Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, and Talab Bazaar. We are working on finding a solution to the problem,” said Sandhu.

“In the past, sewers of villages outside MC limits have also been joined with the MC lines for a fee, but it has put a burden on the infrastructure. The sewer lines also choke after heavy rainfall due to low capacity of STPs,” said the mayor.

Reminder to NHAI

A reminder has been sent to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to resolve waterlogging at Ferozepur Road, Chandigarh Road, and Sherpur Chowk among other areas. Authorities have been asked to clean the drains along highways, the mayor said.

Rain water harvesting

Directing officials to focus on rain water harvesting, Sandhu said he will table a resolution in the next meeting of the finance and contracts committee (F and CC) for installation of grass-paver tiles in the city to allow water seepage. Also, the building branch officials will be directed to ensure rain water harvesting systems in the buildings, where it is mandatory to install the system as per norms fixed by the local bodies department.