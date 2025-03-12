Will provide 1 lakh aid to each bride under mass marriage scheme: CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said an employment zone will be built in every district in the name of Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspecting the under-construction international cricket stadium at Ganjari in Varanasi (PTI)

He announced that ₹1 lakh each will be provided as financial assistance to all brides under the ‘Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojana’ (mass marriage programme).

He was addressing a gathering at the marriage of 1001 couples under the Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojana’ organized at Shahi Qila in Jaunpur on Wednesday.

The chief minister, who also showered flowers on the newlyweds, said that the mass marriage programme gives new heights to PM Modi’s ‘Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas’ slogan.

The chief minister also visited Varanasi where he inspected the under-construction international cricket stadium at Ganjari and directed to “complete the work within the stipulated time limit by running a campaign on war footing.”

About the employment zone, he said in Jaunpur, “Continuous efforts will be made here to ensure that every person gets skill development, employment, respectable work. Placement, career counseling programme will be seen starting with training in an area of 100 acres. Jaunpur should prepare for this programme from now on, so that the local youth are not forced to go out.”

He said that there can be no limit to development. It should be according to the needs of every person and should create a feeling of enthusiasm and excitement in their lives, adding that the double engine government is working with this spirit.

Speaking about the Mahakumbh, Adityanath said, “When we used to say that 40 crore people will come, people used to laugh, but 66.30 crore devotees participated. These people (critics) had started a campaign to spread negativity from the first day. Their vision is always full of filth. It was a nightmare to expect goodness from people who are covered in filth up to their heads. When the team members used to say that they are creating negativity, then I used to say that their negativity will only help in the success of the event.”

Devotees from 100 countries participated in Mahakumbh and it became the biggest gathering of humanity, he said.This festival connected Prayagraj and the state with the feeling of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’, the chief minister said. “When faith was respected, livelihood was seen increasing. UP’s economy got a new momentum,” added Yogi.

“We are going to make Jaunpur a smart city. All the problems would be solved. There is no dearth of funds nowadays, but we just need to utilise them properly. The roads have become so good in Jaunpur. People of Mungra Badshahpur would say to me that there should be a bypass there, that the work of land acquisition has started. The work of NH is going on. 17 flyovers were approved for the Jaunpur area,” he said.

The chief minister also said that Jaunpur has Babu Umanath Singh Medical College, TD College, Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University. The district has given Jagadguru Shri Ram Bhadracharya, scientist Prof. Lal Ji Singh, agricultural scientist Dr. Kirti Singh, Yadavendra Dutt Dwivedi, Vasudev Chaturvedi, Mohammad Jaunpuri and Ravi Kishan who has been elected from Gorakhpur for the second time.

In Varanasi, viewing the model of the 30,000-capacity international cricket stadium, the chief minister laid special emphasis on quality in the work.Briefed by officials, the chief minister also spoke to engineers, workers, boosting their morale and enquiring about drainage, road connectivity to the stadium.

The international cricket stadium is being built on 30.66-acre land in Ganjari at a cost of ₹451 crore.

Once built, it will be a major centre for honing the skills of young players not only of Uttar Pradesh but also of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh.After Kanpur and Lucknow, this will be the third stadium in Uttar Pradesh, where international cricket matches will be played.

There will also be facilities for badminton, table tennis and swimming at the stadium.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the international cricket stadium at Ganjari in Rajatalab area of Varanasi on September 23, 2023.

During the inspection, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Anil Rajbhar, ministers of state (independent charge) Ravindra Jaiswal, Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, Mayor Ashok Tiwari, district panchayat president Poonam Maurya, MLAs Saurabh Srivastava, Neelkanth Tiwari, Legislative Council members Hansraj Vishwakarma and Dharmendra Singh were present