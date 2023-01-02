With 240 newly-hired professors, research & teaching to get a fillip at Allahabad University

PRAYAGRAJ Teaching and research activities are expected to get a fillip at Allahabad University (AU), where 240 new teachers -- including professors, associate professors, and assistant professors of 17 subjects -- have been recruited in the past few months. This is significant as the central varsity had been dealing with a shortage of teachers for the past many decades.

Among the fresh recruits, eight teachers and two dozen researchers have experience of working abroad. Besides, a number of the new teachers have completed their higher education from top Indian institutes like Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs), informed AU officials.

“Many of our newly-recruited faculty members are recipients of noted fellowships like Ramanujan Fellowships and Humboldt fellowships and have been working in the best institutions in the USA, Germany, Korea, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Ireland, France, and the UK,” said AU’s public relations officer (PRO) Professor Jaya Kapoor.

“This will surely help in taking teaching and research activities on our campus to a new height. The teachers’ recruitment process initiated under vice-chancellor Professor Sangita Srivastava is ongoing and we expect more such teachers to join the university in the coming months,” she added.

AU’s Science faculty departments have been the biggest beneficiaries from these recruitments. For instance, a teacher with work experience in the US, Israel, and France has joined the Chemistry department. Similarly, a teacher who has worked in the US and Belgium has joined the department of Botany. Another teacher who has worked in Dubai is now part of the English department.

Similarly, two dozen research scholars who have completed their higher education at institutions like IITs and NITs have been appointed as teachers in the Department of Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany, and Statistics in the Faculty of Science. In addition, the vice chancellor has launched an initiative to give the seed money for research on a project to a teacher who sends a research proposal to a funding agency and applies for the seed money, the PRO said.

Notably, the recruitment process for 70 vacant posts of Professor, 170 posts of Associate Professor and 359 posts of Assistant Professor (total 596 posts) was started in September 2021. Applications were accepted till October 2021. A total of 238 teachers and two chair professors have been appointed for 17 subjects since then.

Going by department-wise data, 12 new teachers have joined in Education Department, three in Centre of Behavioural and Cognitive Sciences (CBCS), five in the Statistics department, 10 in the Psychology department, three in the National Centre of Experimental Mineralogy and Petrology (NCEMP), 30 in English department, 23 in Sanskrit department, 25 in Zoology department, four in Visual Arts department, 25 in Physics department, 33 in Chemistry department while 21 new teachers have been appointed in Ancient History department, 19 in Political Science department, three in the Sociology department, 17 in Botany department as well as two at Institute of Gandhian Thought and Peace Studies. Meanwhile, two Chair professors have also been appointed.

The recruitment process for a total of 265 posts has been completed out of the 596 posts of teachers that were advertised by the central university. In all, 240 teachers have joined while 56 posts (23%) remain vacant as no suitable candidates have been found for them.