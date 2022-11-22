With 8 new cases, dengue tally reaches 256 in Gorakhpur

The dengue case tally in Gorakhpur district reached 256 with eight new cases reported in the last 48 hours.

New cases have been reported from Basharatpur, Turkamanpur, Raighanj and Nakhas locality including two women.

Health officials have also identified two dozen dengue prone localities in the city and have directed for intensive fogging and anti-larvae spray. These areas include Daudpur, Turkamanpur, Alinagar, Ghasi Katra, Basharatpur, Rapti Nagar and Nezampur locality.

Health officials informed that 80 notices have been served to residents after larvae breeding spots were found in their houses. According to district malaria officer Angad Singh, total 10,264 tests have been conducted this year to check sample of dengue and 256 have tested positive after Elisa test.

He said the dengue testing is being done at district hospital for free and advised patients with high fever to get their blood examined.

So far, no fatality has been reported and around 480 suspected dengue patients are undergoing treatment at home. Singh said that department is mulling a plan to fix penalty for every breeding spot.