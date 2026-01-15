A 26-year-old woman allegedly consumed pesticides along with her three children on Wednesday in Buxar district, police said. Woman and 3 children consume pesticides in Buxar; one dies, 3 critical

One of the children died, while the condition of the woman and her two other children remains critical.

The incident took place at Rasen village under the Rajpur police station limits.

According to police, the woman was married to Rajkumar Chauhan alias Rajkumar Chaudhary of Rasen village in 2020. A son was born from the marriage, but Rajkumar died suddenly six months after the child’s birth. Subsequently, at the insistence of Rajkumar’s family, the woman married his younger brother Jitendra Chauhan alias Jitendra Chaudhary in 2021.

The couple had two children—a son and a daughter. In 2024, Jitendra went to Delhi for livelihood. Following his departure, relations between the woman and her mother-in-law reportedly turned strained, prompting the woman to start living and cooking separately with her three children.

Jitendra returned to the village on January 8 this year. Police said the woman had attempted suicide along with her children on Tuesday as well, but the attempt was averted.

On Wednesday, when Jitendra and his parents had gone out, the woman allegedly consumed pesticides along with her three children. On returning home, Jitendra found his children vomiting, while his wife was lying unconscious on the bed.

All the four were rushed to the Rajpur Primary Health Centre (PHC) and later referred to Buxar Sadar Hospital, where the woman’s three-year-old son died during treatment. The woman (26), her six-year-old son, and two-year-old daughter were subsequently referred to Patna for advanced treatment.

However, Rajpur police station Station House Officer (SHO) Niwas Kumar said that while the three survivors were referred to Patna, the family chose to admit them at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Police said further investigation into the matter is underway.