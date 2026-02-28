A 35-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the rooftop of an apartment building in the Saraidhela area of Dhanbad on Saturday afternoon, police said. Woman dies after jumping from apartment rooftop in Dhanbad

The incident occurred at Pragati Vatika Phase-II Apartment in Shanti Vihar Colony under the jurisdiction of Saraidhela police station. The deceased was the wife of physiotherapy practitioner Dr. Laxman Singh.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman suddenly leapt from the terrace of the building, sustaining critical injuries. Residents of the apartment rushed her to Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH) for treatment. However, doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The incident triggered panic and shock among residents of the apartment complex. Family members and acquaintances later gathered at the hospital after receiving information about the tragedy.

Preliminary investigation by Saraidhela police suggests that there had been marital discord between the couple for some time. However, officials stated that the exact reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

“The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further action will be taken after the report is received,” Saraidhela police station officer in-charge Manjit Kumar said.

Police have initiated an investigation and are questioning local residents to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.