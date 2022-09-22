Ludhiana | Woman, four children, 17 aides booked for assaulting Halwara resident

A woman, her four children and their 17 accomplices have been booked for thrashing a Halwara woman and attempting to kidnap her from a hospital.

The accused have been identified as Gurmeet Kaur of Halwara, her two sons Prabjot Paras and Arshdeep Singh; two daughters Jaspreet Kaur alias Jasso and Gopo, and their aides Mani and Saravjit Kaur. Their 15 aides are yet to be identified.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Sarbjit Kaur of Halwara. She told police that Kaur and her family are involved in drug peddling and immoral trafficking and she had filed a complaint against them with senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana Rural) on September 16.

A day after that, they allegedly barged into her shop in Halwara and assaulted her with sticks and iron rods. They also vandalised her shop. After people gathered there, they managed to flee.

The woman said her family members rushed her to the hospital, but the accused tried to kidnap her from there.

Assistant sub-inspector Lakhbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that Sarbjit’s statement was recorded on Wednesday, following which an FIR has been lodged under Sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong­ful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.