Woman, four men, held for extorting ₹7 lakh from victim lured via dating app

New Delhi: A 20-year-old woman and her four male associates were arrested for allegedly abducting a 34-year-old man in a car from south Delhi’s Nehru Place, assaulting him, and extorting ₹7 lakh, a police officer said on Saturday. Police said the woman allegedly befriended the man through a dating app and lured him to Nehru Place for a date, where her male accomplices abducted and robbed him. (Representative photo)

The accused were identified as Harleen Kaur alias Jenny, 20, Nabjot, 30, a gym and martial arts trainer, Sanjay alias Joey, 28, a veterinary student, Rishabh, 25, a cab driver, and Sahil Chauhan.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Hemant Tiwari said the woman allegedly befriended the man through a dating app and lured him to Nehru Place for a date on Tuesday evening, where her male accomplices abducted and robbed him.

The victim, in his complaint, said that around 7pm, two cars approached him, of which three men stepped out and pushed him into one of the cars. “He was assaulted and choked, due to which he fell unconscious. After regaining consciousness, he was forced to transfer around ₹7 lakh via UPI, ATM withdrawals, and credit card transactions. He was driven around south Delhi and Gurugram throughout the night and abandoned at Nehru Place around 9.30 am on Wednesday,” said an investigator, who asked not to be named.

Based on the victim’s complaint, police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 309 (robbery) and 140 (kidnapping or abducting a person) at the Kalkaji police station on Wednesday. Details from the online payments led investigators to a mobile number linked to the suspects. The accused were arrested in multiple raids, the DCP said.

During the interrogation, it was found that Jenny used to lure people to meet at different locations through the dating app, and she and her associates used to rob the people who came to meet her, the DCP said.

“Although no previous case was found registered against the accused, initial probe has revealed that the accused had targeted and robbed two more people, including a doctor, using the same modus operandi,” the officer said.

The two cars used in the crime and five mobile phones were recovered from them.