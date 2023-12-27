Lucknow A 50-year-old woman and her three-year-old granddaughter are battling for life after they were allegedly shot at by a 15-year-old boy, who is their distant relative. Woman, kid battle for life as minor boy ‘accidentally’ opens fire (Pic for representation)

Though the police believe it to be a case of ‘accidental’ fire, the FIR lodged by woman’s husband mentions that the minor opened fired as he was annoyed over some issue. The incident happened in a village under Talgaon police station limits in Sitapur on Monday night.

The police, however, stated that the investigation so far revealed that the boy got a country-made firearm from one of the villagers and fired accidentally while he was trying to open it. The woman and her granddaughter were injured in accidental firing and the boy did not intentionally shoot at them. They said the .312 bore firearm has been recovered and the police further making efforts to arrest the person, who gave firearm to a minor boy.

The woman’s husband Rana Pratap Singh, who runs a grocery shop near his house in Shadipur village, had lodged an FIR against the minor boy for attempt to murder under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 307 at Talgaon police station.

The woman identified as Kiran Devi, whose condition is stated to be serious, has been referred to the trauma centre of King George Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow while the granddaughter, Aaradhya Singh was undergoing treatment at a Sitapur hospital.

The complainant mentioned in the FIR that he and his son Prabhakar Singh, who were present at their shop, rushed to the spot after hearing bullet sound and found the boy coming out of the house carrying a firearm in his hand while his wife and granddaughter were lying in a pool of blood. He and his son rushed the injured to the hospital from where his wife was later referred to KGMU Lucknow.