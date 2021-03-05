Woman murders her children, then hangs self in Shakurpur

New Delhi

A woman and her two children — three-year-old boy and four-month-old daughter — were found hanging from the ceiling fan of their home in north-west Delhi’s Shakurpur on Thursday, following a quarrel with her husband, the police said.

Usha Rangnani, deputy commissioner of police (north-west), said that the probable reason behind the apparent double murder-cum-suicide was the woman’s quarrel with her husband earlier on Thursday over a disagreement on visiting her native place in Bihar.

“The woman wanted to visit her village in Madhubani in Bihar to attend a relative’s mundan (head tonsure) ceremony. But her husband disagreed with the plan,” said Rangnani.

Another investigator, who didn’t want to be identified, said that the husband had said no to the plans by citing his inability to afford the travel and other expenses that would be incurred while attending the family function. Police, however, said they are probing if the finances of the man was the real reason or there was something more to it.

A sub-divisional magistrate will be conducting an inquiry in the matter, police said.

The couple lived with their children in a one-room flat on the second floor of a building in Shakurpur. The husband worked at an eatery and also did other side jobs, such as cleaning cars, in residential neighbourhoods.

On Wednesday morning, investigators said,the couple had quarrelled once before the husband left for work, said the DCP.

When he returned from work around 10.30pm, he found the room locked from the inside and no one responding to his repeated knocks. Moments later, neighbours heard the man’s screams for help.

A neighbour said that he heard the man cry for help and rushed to help. On reaching the second floor he found the three bodies hanging. “The two children and their mother was hanging from one fan. The man began breaking down the door, and I joined him,” said the neighbour.

Together, they managed to break the door and bring down the bodies.

The DCP said that investigations into the triple deaths has been launched and the post-mortem would be carried out after the woman’s relatives arrived.