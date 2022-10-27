Home / Cities / Others / Woman pushed out of moving vehicle in Prayagraj, dies 26 days later

Woman pushed out of moving vehicle in Prayagraj, dies 26 days later

Published on Oct 27, 2022

The woman, Ritika Srivastava, was an undergraduate student at Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna College in the city and lived with her uncle Jitendra Srivastava at Mahuari.

Ritika had been in coma ever since and breathed her last at a private hospital on Tuesday night. (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)
PRAYAGRAJ: A 22-year-old woman, who was under treatment after she was shoved out of a moving autorickshaw on September 29, succumbed to the injuries at a hospital here on Tuesday night.

On the day of the incident, Ritika took the autorickshaw to return home from her college near the Cotton Mill tri-section. When the vehicle reached Arewa company, her co-passengers snatched her nose ring and pushed her off the vehicle. Ritika had been in coma ever since and breathed her last at a private hospital on Tuesday night.

Her kin staged a protest on the Mirzapur highway demanding strict action against the accused. Jitendra said the incident came to light due to CCTV visuals, and the police were yet to take a satisfactory action in connection with the case.

The SHO of the industrial area police station, Surendra Kumar Verma, claimed that the auto driver, Abhay Kumar, had been arrested and a further investigation into the incident was underway.

