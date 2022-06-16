Woman sexually assaulted by two, manhunt launched
A woman, 20, was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men in a village under the Didarganj police station area of Azamgarh in UP on Tuesday night. The assaulters also tried to burn her face, police said, adding that the incident came to light on Wednesday morning. A case has been registered against two people.
A police officer said that on Wednesday morning, some people saw the young woman lying unconscious on the bank of a pond, located some distance from the village. Her face bore burn injuries.
On getting information, the family members of the woman reached the spot and rushed her to a hospital and informed the police. The woman has been referred to the district women’s hospital for further treatment.
According to the police, when the woman gained consciousness, she told her parents that Dabboo Rajbhar and his friend had sexually assaulted her and had attempted to burn her face.
Soon after receiving information, Azamgarh superintendent of police, Anurag Arya, SP, rural, Siddharth, CO, Phulpur, along with police personnel and a forensic team of several police stations reached the spot for investigations.
A police officer said that a case has been registered against two persons in this connection following a complaint by the family members of the victim.
SP Arya said that four police teams had been deployed to hunt down the accused.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics