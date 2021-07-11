Woman strangles infant son in south Delhi village

New Delhi: A 26-year-old woman allegedly strangled her infant son to death after a tiff with her husband over taking the 11-month-old baby to a hospital since he had fever, police said on Sunday, adding that the woman has been arrested and booked for the murder of the child.

The police said the incident took place in south Delhi’s Dera village near Fatehpur Beri on Friday and matter was reported to the police by the woman’s relatives.

Harsha Vardhan Mandava, additional deputy commissioner of police (south), said the woman, identified as Jyoti, was married to Satveer Tanwar in 2011, when she 16 years old. “She has told the police that Tanwar did not like her and they did not have a cordial marital life. They often quarrelled over one issue or the other,” Mandava said.

The additional DCP said Jyoti killed her son because he was suffering from fever and her husband allegedly refused to take him to a doctor.

Jyoti’s relative, who called the police, tried to mislead the cops by telling them that Satveer killed his son. A police team reached a private hospital where the child was taken by his father and other relatives.

“The police received some more calls in which the callers alleged that the infant was murdered by his mother. A case of murder was registered at the Fatehpur Beri police station and investigation was taken up as the parents of the child were accusing each other,” said Mandava.

Police said the both Jyoti and Satveer were interrogated and footage from the CCTV cameras installed in the village were scanned. The investigating team also examined the call details of their mobile phones and recorded the statements of the witnesses.

“After a thorough investigation and interrogation, we found that Jyoti killed the infant. She also confessed to the crime, after which we arrested her,” said the additional DCP.