Women found dead in Barnala tubewell; husband booked

Barnala A 26-year-old woman was found murdered by drowning, allegedly by her husband, at a water tank near the tube-well in Dhaula village of Barnala district on Wednesday. The victim, Virpal Kaur, worked at a private factory in Dhaula and was living separately from her husband, Mangal Singh of Dhaula village. The couple have two children and had been married for eight years. Police claim accused Mangal is absconding.

Virpal’s mother, Jasvir Kaur, and brother Jaggi Singh alleged that when she was returning from the factory around 6 am, the accused met her and asked for a joint prayer at a tomb in fields. “He wanted to drown her and killed her,” they claimed, adding, “A few years back she decided to stay separate but Mangal took her both children with him. We want justice,” she added.

Rureke Kalan station house officer Sukhwinder Singh said police have booked Mangal under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC, and investigation was on.