World elephant day: ‘Over 2,600 elephants living in captivity in India’

The Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Centre in Mathura is all set to celebrate World Elephant Day on Saturday (August 12). Managing and operating three rescue and rehabilitation facilities, Wildlife SOS claims to have to date managed to help over 50 elephants. Bhola enjoying his time inside the enclosure’s pool and taking a refreshing bath Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Centre in Mathura. (sourced)

“World Elephant Day is an annual event aimed to protect and preserve the elephants on our planet, as well as to promote awareness about the need for their conservation,” claimed a press statement issued by Wildlife SOS.

At over 70 years old, Suzy is the oldest elephant at the centre. She suffers from a complete loss of vision in both eyes and is devoid of molars. While aged nearly 60 years, Bhola is an old male elephant who suffers from loss of sight and a serious tail injury. Being mindful of his safety, the layout and arrangement of Bhola’s enclosure are never altered. Besides, Nina is a 60-year-old elderly female elephant who suffers from arthritis and ankylosis in her limbs. She is also completely blind, which was likely a result of being stabbed in the eyes by a bullhook.

“These elephants are rescued from horrific instances of abuse, cruelty, and physical and mental torture. Even after rehabilitation, these elephants remain dependent on humans for their day-to-day survival,” the statement added.

“Today there are estimated to be over 2,600 captive elephants in India and assisting requires vast resources. In light of this tragic situation, Wildlife SOS has launched a petition to urge and request the government to take strict action to protect all captive elephants in India, through required bi-annual inspections and veterinary certificates of health,” the statement added.