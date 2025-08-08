Yamuna water level breaches warning mark in Delhi; agencies on alert

New Delhi Residents of low-lying areas have been asked to shift to higher ground. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Government agencies began asking people living in low-lying areas along the Yamuna to move to higher ground as the water level of the river surpassed the “warning” mark of 204.5 metres on Thursday morning and rose to 205 metres by evening. As of 8pm, the water level was at 205.05 metres. The water level breached the warning mark at 5am, officials said.

The irrigation and flood control (I&FC) department will commence evacuation when the water level breaches the 206-metre mark, officials said. The secretary (revenue) and director (civil defence), in an order, asked all district magistrates to deploy 65 civil defence volunteers in each district as part of Flood Action Plan 2025. They will remain deployed until October 31, 2025, the order read.

“Announcements will continue, as the water level is on the rise. If it is close to or touches 206 metres, the people will be shifted to tents,” an official said, adding traffic on the Old Railway bridge will also be halted at the 206-metre mark.

Delhi’s I&FC minister Parvesh Verma undertook a ground inspection on the day. He said such seasonal spikes were a normal occurrence, all gates at the ITO barrage were opened, and a repeat of the 2023 flooding was unlikely.

“During this season, Yamuna’s water level typically rises. The department is fully alert and active. The significant difference this time is that all gates of the ITO barrage are open. Unlike 2023, no gate at the ITO barrage is closed, and hence, the flow of water remains uninterrupted. The situation is completely under control,” the minister told mediapersons, after inspecting Regulator Number 12 and other vulnerable areas.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) forecasted a further rise, predicting the water level to inch closer to the “danger level” of 205.33 metres. It is forecasted to touch 205.25 metres by 10am on Friday.

Last year, the Yamuna water level peaked at 204.38 metres on September 26. In contrast, it had surged to 208.66 metres on July 11, 2023, following a discharge of 359,760 cusecs from the Hathnikund barrage, with several spells over 100,000 cusecs.

Multiple videos on Thursday showed I&FC officials, on foot and boats, making announcements to warn people to shift to higher ground. “The water level in the Yamuna is rising rapidly. Please take all your belongings and move to a safer place,” an official said through a loudspeaker in one of these videos.

During his inspection, Verma also said that residents in low-lying areas have been alerted and the subdivisional magistrates (SDMs) concerned are actively monitoring the situation.

“Plans are in place to safely relocate people to secure areas if necessary. Flood control teams, engineers, and relief workers are working round the clock on the ground. All barrages, regulators, pumping stations, and drainage systems are being closely monitored. Drain cleaning and backup arrangements have also been reviewed to ensure preparedness,” he said.

On Wednesday, the Yamuna’s water level was 204.15 metres at 6pm, following a season-high hourly discharge of 61,729 cusecs from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana, triggered by heavy rainfall and flooding in upstream areas. CWC data showed the discharge remained over 50,000 cusecs every hour between 4am and 8am on Wednesday, above 40,000 cusecs thereafter, and again over 50,000 cusecs from 9pm. On Tuesday, the Yamuna’s water level was at 203.61 metres.