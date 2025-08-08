Industrial allottees in Yeida areas await basic amenities

NOIDA: Even a decade after allotment of industrial plots in sectors 32 and 33 by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida), the entrepreneurs are awaiting possessions, and basic infrastructure in these areas. And these allottees are now miffed on being asked to submit a construction timeline. The entrepreneurs said that only small pockets are partially developed, and they pointed out that Yeida had promised the (Allahabad high court) in 2023 that all plots would be handed over by June 30, 2024. But that deadline has been missed. (HT Photos)

These allottees say that Yeida’s demand has come even though roads, power lines, water supply, and other core amenities are missing, making industrial activity impossible.

Yeida CEO RK Singh said the construction hasn’t started even where infrastructure exists.

Yamuna Expressway Entrepreneurs Association (YEEA), secretary, Imran Ghani alleged that Yeida has asked them to build factories, without building infrastructure including roads to reach our plots or electricity to begin construction. “We fail to understand why Yeida has not focused on developing even the basic amenities in these sectors in the last more than 10 years,” he added.

On Wednesday, in a letter addressed to Yeida CEO, the YEEA highlighted their plight.

At least 115 allottees from the 2013 industrial schemes (Schemes 01 and 02) are still waiting for possession documents such as checklists and lease deeds, the letter read.

Though a total of 821 plots were allotted in 2013 across the sectors 32 and 33, dozens of entrepreneurs are still in limbo, said entrepreneurs.

The delay stems largely from incomplete land acquisition, with 20–30% of land in the two sectors yet to be acquired, said entrepreneurs

Key roads like the 75-metre entry road to Sector 33 and internal 30-metre routes have not been built, they said. Entrepreneurs said, a joint inspection with Yeida in April 2023 led to a promise of plot handovers within 90 days. But no significant progress has been made since. In their letter, they have underlined even after over 800 days, they continue to wait for basic amenities.

Sector 32 lacks functional power infrastructure, and the MSME zone of Sector 33 is also without supply.

While Yeida claims to have completed infrastructure, entrepreneurs said, the UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has refused to take over, citing incomplete facilities. “Without roads, power, water, drainage, and even basic security, expecting construction is unrealistic,” said YEEA president Rishabh Nigam.

Yeida CEO Singh said denied allegation as baseless. “We have provided all requisite civic amenities in these industrial sectors. We issued 18 lease plans asking allottees to get registery done. They took up the issues of possession at the ground. When our department checked at the site, they found 13 plots out of 18 plots are having no issue pertaining to the possession. These entrepreneurs came to us, and we assured them of providing all civic amenities. These allottees must fulfil the promises made in the detailed project report during allotment,” the CEO said.

