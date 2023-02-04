Home / Cities / Others / Yoga session held in Lucknow to spread awareness about G20 summit

Yoga session held in Lucknow to spread awareness about G20 summit

others
Published on Feb 04, 2023 10:52 PM IST

The event, organised by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation and district authorities, was aimed at spreading awareness about the forthcoming G20 meetings that will be held in the state capital.

As part of the event, the children participated in a yoga session. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Nearly 500 children associated with KD Singh Babu Stadium and senior district authorities -- including the district magistrate and the additional district magistrate -- attended the Yoga display session held at the city’s 1090 crossing on Saturday morning.

“We have organised this yoga display to create awareness regarding the G20 Summit amongst the general public. While they will not be able to directly participate in the G20 summit as it is a formal conference, it is imperative that the people get to know about the event and the government’s efforts to bring in investment and a positive change in the state,” said district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar.

As part of the event, the children participated in a yoga session led by practitioner Malvika Bajhpai, who is from the National Yogasana Sports Federation. Bajhpai is also the secretary of the Lucknow Yoga association. Throughout the event, coaches from KD Singh Babu Stadium monitored and guided the children.

“Yoga is an inclusive exercise. Even disabled people can perform certain asanas. It is good for the physical and mental health of people. Yoga also attracts good energy, and we want this positivity when an event like the G20 Summit is drawing close,” said Bajhpai.

In a similar vein, Rizwan Ahmed, the Taekwondo coach at the stadium who was escorting children and monitoring them during the display, said, “Initially, we were conducting this session with only teenage members of the stadium club. However, the younger ones also expressed their wish to join in. For the past four days, younger children have also been participating in these sessions.”

