Yogi asks officials to let devotees in, performs rituals alongside them

GORAKHPUR: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asked officials to place public devotion above official protocol while visiting the Mansarovar temple near Andhiyari Bagh on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. He performed Rudrabhishek and prayed for peace, prosperity, and the welfare of the people. CM Yogi Adityanath performing rituals on Mahashivratri in Gorakhpur on Sunday morning. (Sourced)

The temple witnessed a massive influx of devotees since early morning. When the chief minister arrived to offer prayers, security arrangements briefly halted devotees outside the premises. While proceeding to perform havan, the chief minister noticed the situation and immediately instructed officials to allow devotees to enter and continue their darshan and worship. He then carried on with the rituals alongside the devotees.

Circle officer, Gorakhnath, Ravi Kumar Singh confirmed that the chief minister clearly directed authorities to ensure that official protocol should not obstruct public faith.

Earlier, amid the chanting of Vedic mantras, the chief minister performed the sacred Rudrabhishek. He offered milk, water, belpatra, and flowers to Lord Shiva and also conducted havan and aarti, seeking blessings for social harmony, peace, and universal well-being.

Speaking to media personnel, he said that the festival of Mahashivratri symbolises faith, discipline, and spiritual awakening. He also visited other prominent Shiva temples in Gorakhpur, continuing the spiritual tradition associated with the Gorakshpeeth.

Janata Darshan: CM assures swift resolution of grievances

The chief minister continued his public outreach by attending Janata Darshan, where he met 159 visitors and listened to their grievances, assuring swift resolution.

He reassured citizens that the government is committed to addressing every genuine issue with sensitivity and priority.

“Do not worry. Every genuine problem will be resolved promptly. Negligence or delay in providing relief to victims will not be tolerated,” he told the gathering.

He directed the departments concerned to take immediate and fair action on complaints related to law and order, land disputes, and social welfare.

For the second consecutive day, during Janata Darshan, the chief minister also ordered strict action against misleading reports, stating that FIRs must be registered against those submitting false inquiry reports.

Several applicants requested financial and medical assistance. The chief minister instructed officials to provide immediate support through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and ensure that no deserving person faces hardship.

He also interacted warmly with children present at the event and encouraged them to focus on education, discipline, and character building.