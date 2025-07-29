Yogi: Development of Prayagraj, Vindhyachal vital to UP’s growth

PRAYAGRAJ Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday underscored the government’s commitment to the development of Prayagraj and Vindhyachal, regions he described as not only historically important but also significant cultural and spiritual hubs of the state. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath chairing the review meeting at Circuit House in Prayagraj on Tuesday. (Sourced)

“The integrated development of these regions is vital to accelerating Uttar Pradesh’s overall progress,” he said while chairing a high-level review meeting at the Circuit House in Prayagraj. The meeting brought together MPs, MLAs and MLCs from the Prayagraj and Vindhyachal divisions.

As part of a broader dialogue initiative with public representatives, the CM reviewed various development proposals and action plans. He also held one-on-one discussions with representatives to better understand conditions in their constituencies, public expectations, and regional development priorities.

The CM held detailed discussions on all proposals submitted by the public representatives. He directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to organise and prioritize proposals assembly segment-wise. Both the PWD and the department of religious affairs were instructed to coordinate closely with local representatives to ensure all works are completed in a time-bound, transparent and high-quality manner.

Key project proposals included improved connectivity to block headquarters, link roads, access roads to religious sites, logistics hubs, bypasses, ROBs/underpasses, flyovers, major and minor bridges, road safety measures, irrigation works, and pontoon bridges. These initiatives aim to address geographical challenges and bolster local economies, officials added.

The CM also directed the urban development department to involve local representatives before drafting any project proposal. He emphasised that project plaques must prominently display the names of the respective representatives. He instructed that priority projects identified by the public representatives be expedited, with the goal of organizing groundbreaking ceremonies after September 15.

Adityanath highlighted that the insights and experience of public representatives are invaluable to the administration. “Effective implementation on the ground is non-negotiable. Accountability will be enforced, technology will be leveraged, and quality will not be compromised,” he said.

He called upon all representatives to continuously monitor project progress in their areas and actively shape development efforts in line with local aspirations. Their involvement, he noted, ensures grassroots participation in the state’s growth journey.

Reviewing tourism-related proposals, the Adityanath noted that significant progress was already made under the Chief Minister’s Tourism Promotion Scheme in Prayagraj. He directed that future tourism projects, including those in the surrounding areas, should reflect the priorities of local representatives and be executed with a focus on infrastructure quality.

The meeting was attended by UP cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, minister of state Sanjeev Gond, Prayagraj mayor Umesh Chandra Ganesh Kesarwani, district panchayat president VK Singh, as well as MPs, MLAs, MLCs and senior officials from the Vindhyachal division.