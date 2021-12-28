Yogi govt ensured ease of doing biz in UP by eliminating goons: Nandi

Gorakhpur: Lauding Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in the state for improved law and order, UP minister of civil aviation, Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, on Monday said that the state government had created safe, secure and favorable environment for doing businesses by eliminating goons and mafias who earlier used to create trouble for businessmen in the Samajwadi Party (SP) government.

Nandi was addressing a press conference in Gorakhpur regarding “Agaz 2022”, a proposed party summit aimed at reaching out traders and businessmen of the state, scheduled for January 8 in Kanpur.

“By ease of doing business in the state, the double engine government is working hard to achieve the target of five trillion economy envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The improved law and order coupled with better infrastructure has given new pace to business activities in the state,” he said enumerating various development projects and government schemes that have helped traders.

Nandi slammed the erstwhile SP regime for providing patronage to goons and added that there was terror among traders in Akhilesh regime as goons and mafias would extort money from them. The people used to say, “Jis gaadi pe Sapa ka jhanda usme baitha gunda”. (The goon sitting in the car on which the SP flag is)

Responding to queries of reporters, Nandi said that UP was on the path of becoming the first state to have 17 airports, of which nine are fully functional while remaining eight were under construction. “These airports have given boost to tourism sector in the state, pushing it on the path of growth and development,” he added.