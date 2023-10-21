Yogi lays foundation stone for 23 cr Naval Gallantry Museum in Lucknow

LUCKNOW In a momentous ceremony held on Saturday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the construction of the Naval Gallantry Museum in Lucknow. The project, set to cost ₹23 crore, marks a significant step in preserving the nation’s history and honouring the valour of the Indian Navy. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File)

As the foundation stone was laid at the project site, situated near the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in CG City, CM Yogi Adityanath remarked, “The glorious moments of the past are the inspiration for the country.” He emphasised the importance of remembering and preserving heritage, stating that “no society or nation can touch the heights of development by forgetting its heritage and past”.

The CM further elucidated, “There is an opportunity to pioneer and move forward. Today is a historic moment for Lucknow and the state, when the foundation stone for the establishment of Naval Gallantry Museum is being laid on the banks of river Gomti, known as Adiganga, in CG City, cherishing this new aura of development in this emerging area. This museum will become a new medium for the growing strength of the Indian Navy.”

He also underscored the significance of water transportation in Uttar Pradesh’s history, explaining, “Before 2014, people used to say that nothing can go out of U.P. through waterways, but there was no truth in this. About 40-50 years ago, we used to hear in villages that water transportation was done by boats. When there was no network of roads and no effective train movement, the only means of transportation and carrying goods from one place to another was through rivers and waterways.”

Adityanath also announced that the state is actively working towards the formation of a state waterway authority to harness the abundant water resources in Uttar Pradesh for transportation. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative connecting the country’s first inland waterway between Varanasi and Haldia has freed the state from being landlocked and provided opportunities for growth.

The decommissioned INS Gomti, which served the Indian Navy for 34 years and strengthened its strategic position, will find a new home in the Naval Gallantry Museum. The CM expressed his gratitude to the Indian Navy for selecting Lucknow as the location for the museum, emphasising that it will serve as a valuable educational resource for the younger generation and promote the “Make in India” campaign.

Adityanath concluded with a historical perspective on water transport, citing the connection between Ayodhya and South Korea, highlighting the ancient roots of waterways in Uttar Pradesh’s history. He also mentioned Princess Ratna’s journey from Ayodhya to South Korea via waterways, emphasizing that this historical connection underscores the state’s rich maritime heritage.

Prominent dignitaries, including State Government’s Culture and Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLA Dr Neeraj Bora, Dr Rajeshwar Singh, Yogesh Shukla, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, and Flag Officer Commanding in Chief (Western Naval Command) Vice Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, graced the occasion, signifying the importance of the Naval Gallantry Museum project for the state.

