Young officer from Ayodhya dies saving fellow soldier

Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari from Ayodhya died saving a fellow soldier who fell into a river and began to be swept away by the strong current, in Sikkim, on Thursday. Lt Tiwari managed to save his comrade but lost his own life in the process. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who was in Ayodhya on Friday, paid tribute to Lt Shashank Tiwari’s sacrifice and announced that a memorial would be built in Ayodhya in his memory. The state government will provide the family with financial assistance of ₹50 lakh. The body of 22-year-old Lt Tiwari - commissioned less than six months ago on December 14, 2024, into the Sikkim Scouts of the Indian Army - arrived in Ayodhya late on Friday evening. The funeral will be held on Saturday, with state honours at Jamthara Ghat. Lt Tiwari was the only son in the family.

In a statement, the Indian Army said, “The Indian Army mourns the loss of a braveheart and a leader, who, despite his tender age and brief service, leaves behind a legacy of courage and camaraderie that will inspire generations of soldiers to come.”

Ayodhya city magistrate Rajesh Mishra said that late Lt Tiwari’s father, Jung Bahadur Tiwari, is in the Merchant Navy, and currently in the US. He has departed from the USA for India and is expected to arrive by Saturday morning here.

Lt Tiwari’s body was flown directly to Ayodhya from Bagdogra Airport in Siliguri by a special aircraft on Friday afternoon and reached here late on Friday evening. From Ayodhya airport, military officials transported the body to Faizabad military hospital, where the body will be kept through the night, SP, city, Ayodhya, Madhuban Singh said.

Lt Tiwari’s uncle, Rajesh Dubey, stated that he was always bright in his studies. He received his early education at a CBSae in Faizabad city. In 2019, he passed his intermediate exams after which he was selected for the NDA. He had a passion for serving the country since childhood.