Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Young woman dies after being hit by dumper, two brothers injured

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
May 29, 2025 09:12 AM IST

In Pratapgarh, a young woman, Kajal Gautam, died after a dumper hit her bike while returning from her uncle's house; her brothers were injured.

While returning from a programme organised at her uncle’s house, a young woman died after being hit by a dumper in Pratapgarh district on Wednesday. In the accident, one of her real brothers besides a cousin brother was seriously injured.

(Pic for representation only)
(Pic for representation only)

Both have been admitted to Community Health Centre (CHC), Kunda.

As per reports, Kajal Gautam (21), a resident of Daman Patti Kiyawan village under Manikpur police station area un Pratapgarh, was a BA student.

On Tuesday, she had gone to attend a programme at her uncle’s place in Bhawanipur under Nawabganj police station area with her brother Pushpendra (22) and cousin Aryan (17) who had come from Delhi.

On Wednesday morning, all three were returning home on a bike as Kajal had an exam to appear in. A dumper approaching from behind hit the bike near Deoli turn on Salwan Marg under Manikpur police station area. All the victims fell from the bike and got seriously injured.

On receiving information, police arrived at the spot of incident and took all three to CHC Kunda where doctors declared Kajal dead. Both her brothers are undergoing treatment at the CHC.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Young woman dies after being hit by dumper, two brothers injured
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On