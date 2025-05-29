Young woman dies after being hit by dumper, two brothers injured

While returning from a programme organised at her uncle’s house, a young woman died after being hit by a dumper in Pratapgarh district on Wednesday. In the accident, one of her real brothers besides a cousin brother was seriously injured. (Pic for representation only)

Both have been admitted to Community Health Centre (CHC), Kunda.

As per reports, Kajal Gautam (21), a resident of Daman Patti Kiyawan village under Manikpur police station area un Pratapgarh, was a BA student.

On Tuesday, she had gone to attend a programme at her uncle’s place in Bhawanipur under Nawabganj police station area with her brother Pushpendra (22) and cousin Aryan (17) who had come from Delhi.

On Wednesday morning, all three were returning home on a bike as Kajal had an exam to appear in. A dumper approaching from behind hit the bike near Deoli turn on Salwan Marg under Manikpur police station area. All the victims fell from the bike and got seriously injured.

On receiving information, police arrived at the spot of incident and took all three to CHC Kunda where doctors declared Kajal dead. Both her brothers are undergoing treatment at the CHC.