Youth dies in celebratory firing in UP, accused arrested
A 27-year-old youth died while another was injured in an incident of celebratory firing during a marriage procession at Chakra Alipur village under Phulpur police station of trans-Ganga area on Wednesday night. The man accused of firing was caught and thrashed by locals and later arrested.
Police said a marriage procession of one Ashish Singh of Mandhata area of Pratapgarh had come to Chakra Alipur village on Wednesday night.
A person identified as Subhash Singh, from the groom’s side started firing from his rifle when the marriage procession reached the bride’s house. Jitendra Singh, 27 who too was part of marriage procession objected to the firing but Subhash allegedly fired another shot resulting in bullet injuries to Jitendra Singh and Bhanu Singh. The duo was rushed to the hospital where Jitendra died during treatment.
Jitendra’s brother Arjun Singh claimed Subhash was an army deserter and had earlier issued threats to his brother.
SHO of Phulpur police station Amit Kumar said the accused has been arrested and firearm used in the crime recovered.
-
Central Rly introduces ‘Conversations on the move’ in Deccan Queen Express
PUNE The Central Railway, under non-fare revenue, has partnered to drive new-age conversational experiences for passengers during their journey under the 'Conversations on the move' initiative. Using Gupshup's world-class conversational engagement solutions, Central Railway introduced the interactive experience in Deccan Queen Express and has plans to introduce ten more express trains. If you are a frequent traveller on the Deccan Queen, you can't miss the QR code placed in each bay area.
-
PMC shuts eight swimming pools due to non-payment of rent
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation has sealed eight swimming pools in the city as the contractors who were running the pools were not able to pay the rents amounted to ₹3 crore. According to PMC sports department, the civic body has built 34 pools for public, of which 18 are currently closed. During the pandemic all pools were shut and a rent of ₹30,086,000 is pending for the past six years from eight contractors.
-
Apprenticeship Mela: Over 10k students selected across UP
More than 10,000 students secured apprenticeships under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), in the state government organised statewide 'Apprenticeship Mela', on Thursday. Around 80,000 skilled candidates from various government programmes attended the Mela. These included graduates from various trades of ITI, certified candidates from UP Skill development mission, PMKVY and DDU-GKY. Suraj Kumar, an electronic mechanic trade pass out from Government ITI, Chargawa in Gorakhpur, secured an apprenticeship with M/S Indian Auto Wheels, Gorakhpur.
-
Pune MSEDCL restores power at woman’s bungalow after 49 days
PUNE Regular visits to the Baner office of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited over the past 49 days and filling up of the consumer grievance redress form (CGRF) have finally borne fruit for Aparna Karmarkar with power being restored at her two-storeyed bungalow at Balewadi Thursday afternoon. Karmarkar is currently staying at her Sahakarnagar residence.
-
Prior permission must for processions, no arms display permitted: Yogi
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said no arms and weapons should be displayed at any religious processions. “An affidavit regarding maintaining peace and harmony must be obtained from the organisers of processions,” he said at a Team-9 meeting. Team-9 refers to team of top bureaucrats. The CM also cautioned on Covid. He said extra caution was required in these districts.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics